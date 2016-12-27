LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Centre misusing official machinery against BSP: Mayawati

By PTI Dec 27 2016 , Lucknow

Tags: News
A day after ED detected cash deposits totalling over Rs.104 crore in an account belonging to her party, BSP supremo Mayawati today charged the Centre with misusing official machinery and trying to tarnish the party's image.

At a hurriedly convened press conference, the former Uttar Pradesh said, "All deposits are as per norms and party rules and the money was collected before note ban. Should we have thrown it?"

Terming the issue as an effort to tarnish BSP's image ahead of UP Assembly elections just few months away, Mayawati said the "anti-Dalit" BJP managed a section of the media.

"After I exposed the conspiracy of BJP in forcing an alliance between SP and Congress yesterday, BJP was taken aback and out of sheer frustration it indulged in such a petty act against BSP and family members of the party chief," she said.

On the deposits, she said, "We have account of every rupee deposited in bank...This money has been collected through membership fee all over the country and brought for deposit by converting it into big denomination notes as it is easy to carry from remote areas."

Mayawati, however, said this action of BJP is a "good omen" for her party as in 2007 too when the then BJP government at the Centre had raked up Taj corridor issue, it had helped her get absolute majority in the UP Assembly.

"If Modi and central government take a few more decisions like note ban, it will make our return to power in UP easier ...They will pave our way for an easy victory and I will not have to toil much...I want to thank them for it," she said.

The ED yesterday detected cash deposits totalling over Rs.104 crore in an account belonging to the BSP and Rs 1.43 crore in an account belonging to Mayawati's brother Anand in a branch of United Bank of India in Delhi during a routine survey and enquiry operations to check suspicious and huge cash deposits in banks post-demonetisation.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Market jitters
    PM’s statement about the stock market has made the capital market nervous

    The Christmas weekend was an anxious one for stakeholders in the Indian capital market.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: Capricious Princes and their machinations

The road to a climactic partition was paved with perdition. ...

Susan Visvanathan

Protest, flee, resist

Sophocles, was a Greek general, who wrote the play ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Belief is the key to your conviction

Belief is a weighty keynote in the writings of our ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter