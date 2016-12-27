Centre misusing official machinery against BSP: Mayawati

A day after ED detected cash deposits totalling over Rs.104 crore in an account belonging to her party, BSP supremo Mayawati today charged the Centre with misusing official machinery and trying to tarnish the party's image.



At a hurriedly convened press conference, the former Uttar Pradesh said, "All deposits are as per norms and party rules and the money was collected before note ban. Should we have thrown it?"



Terming the issue as an effort to tarnish BSP's image ahead of UP Assembly elections just few months away, Mayawati said the "anti-Dalit" BJP managed a section of the media.



"After I exposed the conspiracy of BJP in forcing an alliance between SP and Congress yesterday, BJP was taken aback and out of sheer frustration it indulged in such a petty act against BSP and family members of the party chief," she said.



On the deposits, she said, "We have account of every rupee deposited in bank...This money has been collected through membership fee all over the country and brought for deposit by converting it into big denomination notes as it is easy to carry from remote areas."



Mayawati, however, said this action of BJP is a "good omen" for her party as in 2007 too when the then BJP government at the Centre had raked up Taj corridor issue, it had helped her get absolute majority in the UP Assembly.



"If Modi and central government take a few more decisions like note ban, it will make our return to power in UP easier ...They will pave our way for an easy victory and I will not have to toil much...I want to thank them for it," she said.



The ED yesterday detected cash deposits totalling over Rs.104 crore in an account belonging to the BSP and Rs 1.43 crore in an account belonging to Mayawati's brother Anand in a branch of United Bank of India in Delhi during a routine survey and enquiry operations to check suspicious and huge cash deposits in banks post-demonetisation.



