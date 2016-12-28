Centre may dust off ONGC stake sale plan

The government is understood to be re-evaluating the sale of 5 per cent stake in ONGC as the state-owned oil and gas explorer is now expected to report higher profits on the back of rising global crude oil price.



Sources said the prospect of stake sale in ONGC has already been discussed between officials of oil ministry and DIPAM and the exercise could be initiated soon after getting the company board’s nod. The disinvestment already has the approval of the Cabinet.



The market has turned favourable for an ONGC issue since November 30 Opec decision to cut oil production. This has already resulted in crude oil prices surging to over $55 a barrel now from around $45 a barrel less than a month ago. Expectation is that crude will reach $60 mark soon. Higher crude prices would mean higher realisation for ONGC that has a share of over 50 per cent of domestic crude production. The finance ministry has also decided that ONGC wouldn’t bear any part of the subsidy burden arising out of under-recoveries from fuel sale. This will also help the company’s financials. But a decision on timing of the issue would be decided after the company’s gains are reflected in its share prices. At current prices, the stake sale could fetch the government between Rs 8,000-8,500 crore. On Tuesday, the ONGC stock gained 0.79 per cent to close at Rs 190.50 on the BSE.



