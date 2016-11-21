Centre has its finger on pulses as prices now go southbound

If dal was touted as a major reason for its loss in Bihar last year, pulses may help NDA score a win in UP and Punjab as a steady decline is seen in prices of a variety of pulses from mid-January. The two states go to polls next year.



Prices of all pulses except chana, which is the major winter crop, have already come down as their production has increased and harvest has started arriving in the market from mid-September. The government is expecting a record 20 million tonnes of pulses production this crop year (July-June) as the kharif (June-September) output is pegged at an all-time high of 8.7 million tonnes.



The retail price of arhar dal in Delhi market has declined to Rs 120 a kg as of now from Rs 161 a kg as on January 1. Similarly, the rates of urad dipped to Rs 120 a kg from Rs 144 a kg and moong dal to Rs 83 a kg from Rs 104 a kg during this review period, according to the consumer affairs ministry data. Chana dal, on the other hand, shot up to Rs 139 a kg from Rs 73 a kg.



“I will not be surprised if the retail price of chana comes down to Rs 60 a kg after two months,” said Bimal Kothari, a Mumbai-based pulses trader having an experience of 28 years. He said those who are importing chana have already placed order at lower than the current rate for February delivery.



“It is a matter of demand and supply. Since production is expected to be high, prices are on declining trend,” said Kothari, who is also the vice-chairman of India Pulses and Grains Association. Even though output is expected to be higher, India still may have to import at least 4 million tonnes of pulses in 2017-18 (April-March), he added. The consumption this year is pegged at 24.7 million tonnes.



India imported a record 5.7 million tonnes of pulses in 2015-16 and the imports could be either at the same level or marginally higher this financial year, he added.



From the earlier contracts by the private traders, around 2.5 million tonnes of pulses are scheduled to arrive in India between October 2016 and January 2017, Kothari further said.



Asked about the high price rise in arhar dal and the government’s complaint that importers bought fewer than the domestic demand, he said tur is available only in Myanmar and east Africa where the total production is about 7,00,000 tonnes, urad is grown only in Myanmar with a size of about 6,00,000 tonnes.



“When there is no availability outside India and there is an unprecedented situation here, where will traders bring the commodities from,” he asked. Last week, food minister Ram Vilas Paswan had said that when the gap between demand and supply was 76 lakh tonnes, traders imported only 59 lakh tonnes.



After facing flak for skyrocketing prices of pulses last year, the government had taken several steps, including raising MSP by Rs 300-400 a quintal and buying directly from farmers for the 2 million tonnes buffer stock.



Farmers also responded to the call of the government by increasing the pulses area in the kharif season, aided by a normal monsoon and also continuing the buoyancy in planting even during the on-going rabi season.



The area under pulses has risen to 7.45 million he­c­t­ares as of November 18 ag­a­inst 6.99 million hectares in the year-ago period. The planting of chana also surg­ed to 5.37 million hectares from 5.27 million hectares. Farmers plant chana in 9 million hectares every year, which means over 60 per cent area is already covered.



Prices of moong beans which was Rs 70-80 a kg a few months ago have come down to Rs 45 a kg. All prices will become reasonable next year. There are pulses, like yellow peas, whose consu­mption is about 3.5 mt while output is 700,000 tonnes. All yellow peas are coming from Canada and eastern Europe. Wholesale rates of yellow peas are around Rs 23 a kg now, which is the cheapest of all pulses, Kothari said



On chana front, it is available at Rs 65-Rs 70 a kg for the next month contract.



In 2001, pulses import ju­m­ped to 2.2mt from 350,000 tonnes in 2000. After that it stayed around 2 mt for a few years until 2008, when it started rising.



