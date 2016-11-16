LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Centre circulates draft GST law with states

By PTI Nov 16 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The GST Council in its meeting next week will discuss the draft GST law and compensation law with the Centre circulating these legislations with the states to seek their comments.

The Centre and the states have already decided on a four-tier GST rates-- 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent-- but is yet to decide on the issue of cross empowerment to avoid dual control.

The GST Council would meet on November 24-25 and finalise the draft bills, an official said.

The GST Council will have to clear Central GST (CGST), Integrated GST (IGST) and the compensation bills before they can be introduced in the Winter Session of Parliament, which began today.

The states will be given seven days to suggest changes or improvements to the draft laws for GST, after which these will be taken up by the council, the official said.

The government aims to roll out GST from April next year. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) will subsume excise, service tax, VAT and other local levies.

The GST Compensation Bill will provide a legal backing to the Centre's promise to compensate the states if their revenue growth rate falls below 14 per cent in the first five years of the GST roll out. The base year for calculating the revenue of a state has been

decided as 2015-16.

The compensation law would have the taxes subsumed and the revenue forgone by each state on account of GST roll out. It will give details on how the Centre plans to raise funds for compensating the revenue loss.

The Centre and the states have converged to a four-tier GST tax structure of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent and keeping out essential items out of the purview of the new taxation regime.

The Centre will, however, impose a cess on luxury items like high-end cars and demerit goods including tobacco, pan masala and aerated drinks, over and above the the highest 28 per cent.

Under the structure, the clean energy cess and cess on luxury items and demerit goods would be utilised to create a Rs 50,000 crore fund every year which will be utilised to compensate the states for first five years of GST roll out.

The bill would also specify how much revenue is being raised from which item by way of levy of cess and also the way it is reimbursed to the states, thereby leaving no room for ambiguity.

Besides, it would also specify that at the end of five years if there is a surplus in the cess pool, in what proportion it should be decided between the Centre and the states.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Benami next
    Modi’s move against illegal properties may be tougher

    Prime minister Narendra Modi must go ahead with the second phase of his campaign against black money targeting billions of dollars worth of benami pro

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Disequilibrium:</b> The Prince who runs away from coronation

Bipolarity is the lifeblood of a vibrant polity and a ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Desire, pride & life’s journey

Desire is a bridge that connects our dreams and yet ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter