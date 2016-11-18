Centre cautions against shady Jan Dhan deposits

Amid reports that some people are using others’ bank accounts to launder their money, the government on Friday changed tack and warned Jan Dhan account holders, housewives and artisans of legal consequences if they allow their banks accounts for such misuse.



The government had earlier said deposits up to Rs 2.50 lakh in bank accounts would not come under tax scrutiny as they would be within the tax exemption limit. In the case of Jan Dhan accounts, account holders can deposit up to Rs 50,000.



However, on Friday the government warned that those who allow others to misuse their accounts could be prosecuted under the Income-Tax Act. An expert said that account holders might be asked to reveal the source of money deposited in the accounts.



“If account holders fail to establish the source of money in their accounts, they could be charged with money laundering,” Rajesh Dubey, advisor, Federation of Indian Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises, told FC.



There are reports that in some cases, even cash inducements are being given to account holders for allowing such misuse.



The finance ministry said, “Such tax evasion activities can be made subject to income-tax and penalty if it is established that the amount deposited in the account was not of the account holder but of somebody else. Also, the person who allows his or her account to be misused for this purpose can be prosecuted for abetment under the Income Tax Act".



Senior tax officials said that maintaining a check on each Jan Dhan account will be near-impossible. There are over 25 crore Jan Dhan account holders. "While we can get data on the tranfers made to any account, we do not have the requisite manpower to analyse this data and issue notices. Such exercise could be undertaken only through random checks," the official said.



The government had earlier said that black money deposited in bank accounts during the 50-day period will be subject to tax, interest and 200 per cent penalty. "Unless all citizens of the country help the government in curbing black money, this mission of black money will not succeed," a government statement said. It also asked people to provide information of illegal activities to the income-tax department.



"Black money is a crime against humanity. We urge every conscientious citizen to help join the government in eradicating it," it added.



The tax department has already made quoting of PAN mandatory if cash deposits during the 50-day period exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.



