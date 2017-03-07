Centre asks SBI to review minimum balance penalty

Amidst public uproar against banks proposing steep increase in cash transaction charges, the government has asked the country’s largest lender SBI to reconsider its decision to levy penalty for non-maintenance of minimum balance in accounts starting April 1.



The move to increase the penalty is expected to impact over 31 crore savings bank account holders.



Finance ministry sources said the government also wants the public sector bank to rethink its proposed charges on cash deposits and withdrawals beyond specified limits.



SBI recently announced to impose penalty ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 100 for non-maintenance of minimum average balance (MAB) in savings bank accounts starting April 1.



Moreover, the bank has also increased the minimum balance requirement by many times to Rs 5,000 for accounts maintained with branches in six metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai.



At present, minimum average balance for a savings bank account is Rs 500 without the facility of cheque book and Rs 1,000 with cheque book across the country.



SBI has now decided to fix separate minimum average balances for metro, urb­an, semi-urban and rural areas from the beginning of the next financial year. With market leader SBI ta­k­ing the lead, other public sector banks are set to foll­ow with similar hike in tra­nsaction fees and penalties.



Some of the private banks like HDFC and ICICI have already effected an increase in cash handling charges and the government may urge them to keep fees lower. They have started charging a minimum amount of Rs 150 per transaction for cash deposits and withdrawals beyond the four free transactions in a month.



“The government wants SBI to reconsider its plan to increase the charges. Other banks should also be reasonable,” an official said.



With the proposed merger of associate banks with SBI, the decision to stick to higher fees would affect the customers of these banks too. Five associates banks of SBI – State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Hyderabad–will merge with the parent SBI on April 1.



