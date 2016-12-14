Cement stocks take a beating

Demonetisation has led to a deep decline in the stock prices of cement companies. This has happened on the back of low sales and prices. Dealer checks by Centrum Broking suggested that sales volume would remain subdued this month, like in November. Cement manufacturers across the country have extended the credit cycle and cash discount period to reduce stress at the dealers’ level.



The stress in the sector has led to an across-the-board fall in cement stocks. The top 15 cement manufactures by market capitalisation have seen their share prices fall by 10 per cent to 25 per cent between November 8 and December 12, an analysis of numbers from corporate data firm Capitaline showed. Midcap cement stocks fell more than large-cap stocks, varying in the range of 15 to 30 per cent because of their relatively leveraged balance sheet, brokers said.



On Tuesday, shares of even top cement manufacturers fell sharply as brokerage reports highlighted the negative impact of demonetisation on the cement sector.



Tuesday’s decline was led by UltraTech (-2.85 per cent), Ambuja Cements (-1.17 per cent), ACC (-0.70 per cent), Dalmia Bharat (-4.90 per cent), Ramco Cements (-5 per cent), Century Textiles & Industries (-1.62 per cent), J K Cement (-3.51 per cent), Birla Corporation (-3.11 per cent), OCL India (-4.60 per cent), J K Lakshmi Cement (-2.39 per cent), and Orient Cement (-1.78 per cent).



“Cement prices have been corrected by Rs 4 per bag month-on-month on an all-India basis, with dealers suggesting that the business has halved since the currency demonetisation even as companies maintain a lower impact on volumes,” said a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.



Murtuza Arsiwalla and Abhishek Poddar, analysts, Kotak Institutional Equities, while revising cement stocks’ earning estimates lower, said, "We cut our volume estimates by 1-8 per cent for FY17E and by 0-10 per cent for FY18E. We also reduce our realisation assumption, resulting in a 5-18 per cent cut in our FY17-19E Ebitda estimate for large-cap names and 2-29 per cent cut for mid-cap names. Our earnings per share (EPS) estimate for FY17-19E is cut by 5-22 per cent for large-cap names and 5-73 per cent for mid-cap names.”



“The cut in EPS estimate for midcap names is relatively higher due to high financial leverage from capacity expansions," analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities said.



However, the impact of demonetisation on cement sales and price correction per bag varied from region to reason. The impact has been lesser in south India, while more in the north, central, west and east India, the reports said.



Centrum Broking, after extensive dealers’ check covering 60 cities across India, said cement demand went down considerably in November. Its analysts Kumar Ravi said, "Extensive dealers’ check reveals that cement demand significantly contracted during November and was down 20-70 per cent month-on-month (MoM) post the demonetisation-led liquidity crunch.” Dealers do not expect a major recovery in cement demand or in prices in December, Centrum Broking said.



“The southern region is the least impacted with around 20 per cent MoM decline. Amid large demand shock, cement prices corrected MoM across India – with prices in the northern and western regions declining by 2.5-4 per cent MoM. Cement prices in the southern region continue to remain resilient with a modest 1 per cent dip MoM,” the analyst from Centrum Broking said.



“Prices in the eastern region also registered a 1 per cent MoM decline in November after having recovered 2 per cent MoM in October. In the central region, cement price in UP corrected 2 per cent MoM, while prices held on in MP region,” Centrum said.



