CEA's Twitter account is hacked

By FC Bureau Oct 17 2016 , New Delhi

In an embarrassment to chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, his twitter account was hacked and obscene content posted on it by unidentified hackers on Monday, forcing him to seek apologies for offensive tweets sent out through it.

“My twitter account was hacked. My profuse apologies for the nuisance/ offensive tweets that were sent out as a result,” he later said in a tweet through his handle arvindsubraman after his account was restored. Subramanian, who joined the popular social networking platform in September 2011, has about 43,000 followers.

Subramanian is not the first eminent personality whose social media account has been hacked.

Last month, hackers hacked into Twitter accounts of leading industrialist Ratan Tata and Trai chairman RS Sharma. After that, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons had said a “spurious” tweet with “malicious intent” was sent from his twitter handle.

