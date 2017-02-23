CEA stresses urgent need for ‘bad bank’ to tackle NPAs

Chief economic adviser in the finance ministry Arvind Subramanian on Wednesday said there is an urgent need to create a ‘bad bank’ to solve the burgeoning bad loans on the books of domestic banks. His views echoes RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya’s idea of creating two models — a private and a state company to buy bad debt from lenders.The newly appointed deputy governor also suggested that banks might have to prepare for larger haircuts than what they ask for.



Depending on the level of stress in a sector, the two resolution companies could allow moderate to large scale debt forgiveness (allowing banks to take a loss on the loan given) Acharya had said. He had suggested creating a private asset management company (PAMC) and a national asset management company (NAMC) to solve the burgeoning bad loan problem while clarifying that his suggestions were not akin to creating a ‘bad bank’.



The idea was more towards creating a resolution agency. “This (PAMC) plan would be suitable for sectors where the stress is such that assets are likely to have economic value in the short-run, with moderate levels of debt forgiveness. I conjecture, based on anecdotal observations, that sectors such as metals, EPC, telecom, and textiles qualify for this,” Acharya had said . On the other hand, the NAMC model could be applied in cases where the asset may appear to be unviable in the short to medium term such as the power sector. Haircuts taken by banks under a feasible plan would be required by government ruling as being acceptable by the vigilance authorities



At a news briefing in New Delhi, Subramanian, emphasised the need to move full steam to deal with the problem of rising bad debt on the books of domestic banks in order to revive investments and growth. Any delay in a cleanup would further reduce private-sector investment and make the problem worse for the country. Subramanian further said that the government is considering setting up a state-owned asset reconstruction company to deal with mounting bad loans.



"There is very much urgency," he said, adding that the government was in touch with the RBI on the matter.



The Centre is looking at it closely. I think the more you delay the problem more private investment will remain weak. That is, I think, the big cost we face now, and of course, losses of the government keep mounting,” said Subramanian.



On Tuesday, in his first public speech in Mumbai, Acha­rya compared the situation fa­cing banks to the banking crisis that hit Japan in the 1990s and the one th­at faced Italian banks in 2010. Both crises impacted the respective economies and necessitated centralised intervention to find a solution.



Something similar may be needed in India, Acharya had said and attributed Ind­ia’s failure to tackle bad loa­ns because of the piecemeal approach that had given “all discretion” to lenders.



Gross NPAs across 42 listed banks have crossed Rs 7 lakh crore at the end of December 2016 with most of it bei­ng on the books of PSBs as they account for 70 per cent of lending in India. About two dozen state-owned lend­e­rs have an even higher stre­ss­ed loan ratio of 15.88 percent as per Q3 financial results reported by them.



Referring to Acharya’s su­­g­gestion, SBI chairman Arundhati Bhatt­acharya sa­id at the same event, “At very many times we had spoken about this. Many bits and pieces of this had been recommended. Maybe not in the framework in which it was given, but many of this had already been recomme­n­ded by banks. Certain thi­ngs are definitely new. For instance, getting a credit rating of the restructured asset is new...So definitely these are under consideration, but how seriously, or what is the government’s thought on all of this, I have no idea.”



Another senior banker from a PSB told FC, “Many of these suggestions were given to the government earlier but it did not approve th­em. A major concern is that bankers fear scrutiny from vigilance and other investi­g­ative agencies in case they take a haircut. ARCs are the­re to buy NPAs but they expect banks to take 40-50 per cent haircut that banks are unwilling to do. So, if the tr­a­n­sactions can be cleared by vigilance agencies then the bad loan problem can be solved to a great extent.”



Madan Sabnavis, chief ec­onomist at Care Ratings, told FC, “ARCs don’t have adequate funds to buy bad loans and secondly there are differences between stakeholders on the assets prices. The proposed resolution co­mpany should have adequ­a­te funds to buy bad loans and there should be a consensus among stakeholders on the pricing part for the proposed model to be successful.”



Raghuram Rajan, ex-RBI governor, too was critical of creating a ‘bad bank’ who felt such an approach would si­m­ply shift the soured debt from banks to another firm.



