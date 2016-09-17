CEA recommends pulses procurement on war footing

The ban on export of pulses could be lifted if the government accepts recommendation of chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, who has also suggested abolition of stock limit and increase in minimum support prices.



In a report on measures required to augment pulses availability, Subramanian said an extra allocation of Rs 10,000 crore is required for procurement agencies to buy the crops on a war footing. He also suggested production subsidies for farmers as well as promotion of genetically modified (GM) crops.



“Because pulses are grown in rain-fed areas, we need to give proper incentives to cover the risk that farmers take. Since the option of import is limited, the bottom line is we need to boost domestic production and productivity,” Subramanian said in New Delhi after submitting the report to finance minister Arun Jaitley.



Among the steps required to be taken immediately, he said the procurement of kharif pulses should be geared up on a war footing to support the farmers as prices of moong have dropped below its minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,225 a quintal (including Rs 425 bonus). Even tur prices are heading lower, he added.



To encourage farmers to grow pulses, he suggested a hike in MSP of gram by Rs 500 per quintal to Rs 4,000 for the 2016 rabi season as sowing will start from next month. He also recommended a sharp hike in MSP of tur and urad to Rs 6,000 a quintal next year. The MSP of tur is Rs 5,050 a quintal and that of urad is Rs 5,000 per quintal in 2016-17 season (July-June).



To a query whether the proposed hike in pulses MSP will further push inflation, the CEA said, “I don't think the increase will have any impact on inflation. The MSP increase will boost supply in the immediate term and bring down prices.” He also said to encourage pulses cultivation in irrigated land and rice fallows, the government should give production subsidies of about Rs 10-15 per kg to farmers through direct benefit transfer. The report also called for immediate lifting of ban on exports and stock limits on traders.



