CBI slaps corruption case against ex-UBI CMD Archana Bhargava

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case of alleged corruption against the former chairman-cum-managing director of United Bank of India (UBI) Archana Bhargava and two companies.Bhargava was the executive director of Canara Bank and the charges date back to her stint there.During Thursday’s searches, CBI has recovered cash, jewellery and investment details to the tune of over Rs 10 crore, which are allegedly in her and her family members’ name, the CBI spokesperson said. The case was filed under section 120-B of IPC r/w 13 (2) r/w 13(1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.“It was alleged that the then public servant, while posted as ED of Canara Bank in the year 2011 and as CMD of United Bank of India in the year 2013, had abused her official position and obtained certain amounts for herself or for a Delhi-based private firm (owned by her husband and her son), from the companies to whom various credit facilities were granted by the banks, where she had worked,” the spokesperson said.Significantly, in a rarest of rare case, Bhargava, who had taken up the reins of state-run lender United Bank of India on April 23, 2013, opted for voluntary retirement in February, 2014 after a 10-month stint with the Kolkata-headquartered bank, during which the lender saw losses mounting, credit quality worsening and capital adequacy depleting.The finance ministry promptly accepted her application. Interestingly, it happened at a time when Bhargava was chalking out plans on an overseas foray through branches in locations such as South Africa and the BRIC countries.She was planning to boost business and make fresh recruitments.In the first quarter under her stewardship itself, UBI’s net profit fell 74 per cent from a year earlier. In the next two quarters, the lender incurred a net loss of Rs 489.5 crore and Rs 1,238 crore, respectively.Adding fuel to the existing fire, the lender’s capital adequacy ratio crashed to 9.01 per cent, according to Basel-III rules at the end of December 2013.Tier-I capital adequacy ratio was 5.59 per cent, well below the regulatory requirement of 6.5 per cent. That’s not all. Sources say fresh slippages topped Rs 3,000 crore, expanding the lender’s gross NPAs to Rs 8,546 crore at the end of the last quarter.The spokesperson said that searches conducted at the residential premises of accused persons in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata and Howrah.They led to the recovery of jewellery worth Rs 2.85 crore and Rs 10.50 lakh cash from the bank lockers in her and her family members’ names.In addition, deposits of Rs 5.42 crore in her and family members’ names, Rs 2.26 crore in her bank accounts, documents of two properties -- a three-story bungalow at Noida and a flat at Vasant Kunj and two properties in the name of her family members in Delhi and Mumbai, were discovered, the spokesperson said.This not the first instance of anti-corruption charges filed against senior bank officials. In 2014, the Syndicate Bank had sacked its chairman cum managing director Sudhir Kumar Jain, who was chargesheeted by the CBI along with four others, including Bhushan Steel MD Neeraj Singhal, in a bribery case.