CBI registers case in $208m Embraer deal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against an NRI defence consultant for allegedly receiving $5.76 million from Brazilian firm Embraer as commission to bag the deal for sale of three aircraft to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in 2008.



The investigating agency had filed a preliminary enquiry (PE) in the case on a reference from defence ministry in September. During enquiry, it was found that the Brazilian firm had engaged a middleman based in the UK.



