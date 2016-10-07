CBI GAME OF THRONES HAS 2 WOMEN IN FRAY

As November 30 approaches, speculation abounds as to who will replace Anil Sinha as the new CBI director. At India’s pre-eminent anti-corruption agency, all eyes are on who will head it after the relative calm, which has set in at CBI HQ in CGO Complex over the last two years during Sinha’s tenure.



With its two previous directors caught in controversial maelstroms — AP Singh and Ranjit Sinha — the agency had lost a lot of its sheen and lustre. Sadly, the CBI, which is always perceived to be a hand maiden of the government and during the UPA dispensation even came to be known derisively as the Congress Bureau of Investigation and was famously referred as the caged parrot by the Supreme Court, which advocated its unfettering, has once again been in the news for all the wrong reasons.



The temblors due to the recent suicides by the Bansal family, perceived to be due to the pressure being exerted by the agency, has brought the spotlight back and the negativity along with it on the investigating agency.



Senior bureaucrat BK Bansal and his family, which committed suicide in two tranches, due to the agency’s alleged strong arm tactics has cast aspersions on the conduct of senior CBI officers while interrogating suspects.



At the same time, Bansal himself was fighting a corruption taint in the high profile Elder Pharma case. Adding a dramatic twist were reports, which stated that a day prior to his suicide Bansal had gone to CBI HQ to submit an income tax certificate showing that his son Yogesh has disclosed over Rs 2.38 crore of unaccounted income under the just-closed IDS amnesty scheme. The tax authorities reportedly accepted Yogesh’s disclosure on September 25. Sources said on the declaration of black money to the tune of Rs 2.38 crore, Yogesh had reportedly paid a tax of Rs 1.07 crore under the general amnesty scheme for tax defaulters. Bansal and his son visited the CBI headquarters on September 26 and the next day both of them were found hanging in their East Delhi flat where two months earlier, the corporate ministry official’s wife and daughter had also committed suicide.



Both the father and son left detailed suicide notes alleging torture and harassment from the five CBI sleuths, including a DIG rank officer.



Bansal, an additional secretary-rank officer in the ministry of corporate affairs had been arrested by CBI on July 16 for allegedly accepting bribe from a prominent pharmaceutical company.



CBI had carried out searches at eight locations in connection with the case during which the agency had claimed to have made cash recoveries.



The appointment of the new CBI director against this backdrop makes it even more intriguing. With two ladies in the fray, which if they succeed will be a first for the agency, the game of thrones is afoot.



While special director Rupak Kumar Dutta is the senior-most CBI officer in line for succession, the collegium may consider him for he is an insider who knows the systems and processes of the probe agency.



In fact, Sinha introduced many changes during his two-year term. A 1981 batch IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre, he took over as special director in CBI HQ in July, 2015 after serving as additional director in CBI looking after anti-corruption (HQ) zone, Patna zone, Hyderabad zone, Chennai zone, economic offences zone-I, bank securities & frauds zone and the Delhi zone.



Before joining CBI, he was director general of police, CID, special units & economic offences in Karnataka. The buzz in CBI is that normally two insiders never get the top job in succession, but that may well change.



Other eligible candidates include the Delhi Police commissioner and former DG prisons Alok Verma, 1979 batch IPS, who is considered a no-nonsense, non-controversial and apolitical officer.



Verma assumed charge when Delhi Police was in a confrontational mood with the AAP government under his predecessor B S Bassi. Verma has served in the Delhi Police in a number of positions, including deputy commissioner of police, south district, joint commissioner of the crime branch, joint commissioner of police, New Delhi range, special CP (intelligence) and Special CP, vigilance.



The panel is also likely to include Archana Ramasundaram, the first female IPS officer to head a para-military organisation Sashtra Seema Bal as director general. Ramasundaram, a 1980 batch officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, was earlier special director, National Crime Records Bureau. She was appointed to her current post till the date of her superannuation — September 30, 2017 — an order issued by the department of personnel and training (DoPT) said.



The officer was in the news in 2014 over her appointment as additional director in the CBI. Then CBI director Ranjit Sinha was keen on her joining the CBI, but her appointment was challenged in the Supreme Court by the Tamil Nadu government, after which she was moved to the NCRB as its chief.



The other woman officer in contention is Maharashtra cadre IPS officer Meera C Borwankar, currently director general, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), a consultancy organisation under the Centre for modernisation of police forces.



The appointments committee of cabinet has appointed Borwankar, a 1981 batch IPS officer, as DG BPR&D till the date of her superannuation, i.e. September 30, next year, an order issued by department of personnel and training had stated.



In her long career, Borwankar has also worked in Maharashtra’s elite anti-terrorism squad (ATS).



Other contenders for the high profile job include recently appointed DG Maharashtra Satish Mathur. Known as perhaps the first National Security Guard (NSG)-trained 1981 batch IPS officer, Mathur has held several crucial postings in the past, including with the CBI, when he was one of the officers who prosecuted the 1993 blast accused.



It was during this case that the CBI team, comprising Mathur, for the first time gave the prosecution’s say to the court including hyper-links, where one could click on the name of an accused to get all details.



Apart from the CBI, Mathur was also the director general, legal and technical, the first person to hold the post after it was created by the state to improve the conviction rate in Maharashtra. He was also the Pune police commissioner and served a nearly five-year tenure with Air India on central deputation.



The sixth name likely to be on the panel is Krishna Choudhary who heads the ITBP, a 50,000-strong force, which secures the Chinese border. The 1979-batch Bihar cadre officer was earlier director general of the Railway Protection Force under the railway ministry. Choudhary’s term ends in June 2017. Mathur’s advantage may be his earlier experience with the CBI.



Two years ago, in a first, prime minister Narendra Modi, leader of the opposition and the chief justice of India had met to decide on Sinha’s name. A collegium comprising the prime minister, chief justice of India HL Dattu and the leader of the largest opposition party Congress, met to decide for the first time ever for bipartisan selection of the CBI director. Till 2014, this was always a political appointment.



This turned out to be the collegium’s first such selection after the new anti-corruption Lokpal law was enacted. Ranjit Sinha was under a cloud, having been removed by the Supreme Court from the investigation of the 2G spectrum scam, one of the country’s biggest financial scandals, based on evidence that he tried to scuttle the probe, having met with several of the accused at his residence in Delhi. The Ranjit Sinha Diaries caused great tumult in political circles and much embarrassment to the agency itself.



The ruling BJP had then pointed out that it had objected to Sinha’s appointment, but was overruled by the previous government of Manmohan Singh. Earlier, a committee headed by the central vigilance commissioner used to recommend names for the CBI director.



The BJP was on record as saying that as leaders of opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley had made it a point to object to Sinha’s appointment hours before the report of a parliamentary committee recommending a collegium for the CBI chief’s appointment was tabled in Parliament.



