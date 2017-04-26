CBI files FIR against former chief Ranjit Sinha

The CBI on Tuesday registered a case against its former director Ranjit Sinha (in pic) to probe allegations that he attempted to ‘influence’ the coal block scam probe during his tenure as the agency’s head.



Sinha is the second CBI director to be probed by agency after AP Singh, who was booked for corruption charges along with Kanpur-based meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi.



Sources said, “Sinha has been booked under Sections 13 (2) (criminal misconduct) and Section 13 (1) (d) (abuse official position) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.”



This has come months after the Supreme Court formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of ‘abuse of authority’ by him to scuttle investigation and inquiry in the coal block allocation cases.



A three-member SC bench, headed by Justice Madan B Lokur, had in January stated that it was prima facie satisfied and convinced that Sinha had ‘abused’ his position and authority as CBI director.



The top court had tasked former special director of the CBI, ML Sharma, with looking into the visitors diary at Sinha’s official residence, which allegedly showed that several accused of the coal block allocation scam case were regular visitors to his residence.



Sharma was tasked to head the court-appointed investigation in July 2015 based on a complaint from senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, who claimed Sinha had been meeting individuals linked to 2G and coal scam case.



On the basis of Sharma’s report, the Supreme Court had directed the CBI to probe Sinha, as it found there was prima facie material against him.



Sinha, a 1974-batch IPS officer, was the CBI director between 2012 and 2014.



The apex court on January 23 directed the CBI to set up a SIT to probe Sinha and had asked Alok Verma to carry out his task of probing the former agency chief.



The SC had also ordered Verma to pick two officers of his choice in the CBI to carry out the probe.



