CBI files FIR against Dental Council boss

In a massive crackdown on the Dental Council of India (DCI), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named top dentists in an FIR for alleged irregularities and corruption.



Among those booked include DCI president Dr Dibyendu Mazumdar and former secretary Dr SK Ojha.



Mazumdar is alleged to have received kickbacks for allowing a private college to increase number of seats of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses.



The CBI has alleged that Mazumdar’s term as president would have ended on May 31, 2015 but he fraudulently became the member of DCI from Nilamber Pitamber University (NPU) claiming to be honorary visiting professor of Vananchal Dental College and Hospital (VDCH) in Jharkhand.



Some unknown persons have also been named for cheating. CBI alleged in the FIR that chairman of the private dental college and former chancellor had conspired to get him the membership of DCI.



He became president of DCI with a term starting in June 1, 2015 and ending on October 22, 2018. It was also alleged that Mazumdar favo­u­red a private dental college by recommending increase in seats from 50 to 100 in BDS course in 2013 and 16 MDS seats in 2015, despite shortcomings and discrepancies.



The CBI carried out sea­r­c­hes at 6 places in Delhi, Kolkata, Ranchi and Garhwa at residences and offices of the accused. It claimed to have found several incriminating documents. Among those named by CBI in FIR include Firoz Ahmad, ex-VC of NPU and Dinesh Prasad Singh, chairman of VDCH.



