CBI files case against 2 firms for defrauding PSBs of Rs 1,530 crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed six separate cases against two Mumbai-based jewellery firms and their chief promoter Jatin Mehta for allegedly defrauding three public sector banks (PSBs) of Rs 1,530 crore.



The cases have been registered on complaints from Punjab National Bank, Vijaya Bank and Central Bank of India. Official sources said that cases have been filed against Winsome Diamonds and Jewellery and Forever Precious Jewellery and Diamonds.



CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said the agency had received complaints against both the companies from each of the three banks and hence six separate FIRs have been registered.



“The role of the bank officials and others in this regard will also be looked into,” he said.



It has been alleged that standby letters of credit (SBLCs) were opened by the banks for the import of gold by the two companies from foreign banks. Gold was imported to India and then it was re-exported to 13 UAE-based buyers. When the companies did not honour the SBLCs, the three Indian banks were forced to make payments to the foreign banks. An SBLC is a guarantee given by a bank on behalf of the client that it will fulfil a contractual commitment with a third party in case of payment default.



It is suspected that the 13 UAE-based buyers were in connivance with Mehta, chief promoter of these two companies, and they have siphoned off the funds.



