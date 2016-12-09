CBI arrests ex-IAF chief SP Tyagi

More than three years after registering the FIR, the CBI on Friday arrested former air chief SP Tyagi, his cousin Sudhir Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan in the AgustaWestland helicopter corruption case. Tyagi is the first former service chief to be arrested in a graft case. Earlier, former Navy chief Admiral SM Nanda and his family, including son Suresh Nanda, were raided over bribery allegations.



The arrest of Tyagi adds another chapter to the AgustaWestland saga that broke in early 2013 with Italian prosecutors finding bribery trail in the contract to sell 12 AW101 helicopters to the Indian Air Force (IAF) for Rs 3,600 crore. The Italian prosecutors had alleged that the AgustaWestland’s parent company Finmeccanica had hired agents to “fix” the Indian deal and the money trail went up to then IAF chief Tyagi and his relatives. It was alleged that Tyagi gave crucial waivers to AgustaWestland allowing the helicopter to be selected in the competitive bidding process.



Sources said SP Tyagi, Sudhir, better known as Julie, and Khaitan were called to the CBI headquarters for questioning on Friday. They were taken into custody at the end of the day to be produced in the court on Saturday. Khaitan has been accused of facilitating the money trail through a web of companies. The arrest marks a major boost to the government’s efforts to crackdown on black money and exhibit zero tolerance on corruption.



Tyagi faces charges of criminal conspiracy, abuse of official position and illegal gratification.



The Agustawestland case had snowballed into a major political controversy after the Italian court reversed its own order in April 2016 letting off top bosses of Finmeccanica, and sought punishment for them. The court also commented that the money trail led up to former air chief marshal Tyagi but there was no evidence. This led to a furore in Parliament in India with the ruling BJP pledging to go after the culprits as the scandal had broken during the tebure of PM Manmohan Singh. The contract to buy 12 helicopters was finalised on February 8, 2010. It was cancelled four years later on January 1, 2014 following allegations of corruption.



The government said the deal was scrapped for breach of the provisions of the pre-contract integrity pact signed by the AgustaWestland that prevents hiring of “middlemen”. While canceling the deal, India had invoked various bonds and bank guarantees. The NDA government in July 2014 blocked dealings with AgustaWestland and four other firms named in the FIR.



