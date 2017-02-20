To catch a falling star

Kaushik Sarkar, who works at a senior position with a leading global biopharmaceuticals company in the US, was vacationing at his parental place, when the news came in. Sarkar, a widely traveled man, always used to proudly identify his native place as one just next to the place that makes Ambassador cars. Hindustan Motors may have stopped production of Ambassador cars for the last two years or so, but the brand was still living. The news of French auto major Peugeot SA (PSA) acquiring the Ambassador brand for Rs 80 crore from the C.K. Birla owned auto flagship, has somewhat taken that pride from Sarkar. He, this time round, will go back to the USwith a heavy heart, for sure.



Ajit Chakraborty, a retired official of Hindustan Motors, who had seen the best and the worst, used to literally pooh pooh any attempt by any of his friends, family members and others to show off any new generation car or explain anything about the car’s features and amenities. His argument would be that he had grown up seeing the Ambassador cars being made and had been a part of that production process and therefore did not need to be told anything about car. His pride is gone as well.



Nearly 12 km off and the fifth railway station from Howrah Junction on the Howrah-Burdwan Main Suburban section and the adjoining small township called Hind Motors in Bengal’s Hooghly district, will throw up many such examples, post February 11, 2017. And that’s not without a reason. The whole township and the railway station came into being because of the sprawling plant that had been making the iconic auto brand-Ambassador, popularly and affectionately called-Amby, since the 40s.



Hopes of iconic car’s return in new avataar



For many, from automobile experts, car aficionados, and brand gurus to commoners, it’s the end of an era. But for locals, particularly old timers, the spirit still is: Ambassador is dead. Long Live Ambassador.



Peugeot always wanted to acquire the Ambassador brand and launch it as a state-of-the-car targeted at the mid-market segment and it is expected that the iconic Ambassador will be relaunched from the Peugeot stable in a new avatar and at a new price point, albeit not from the Uttarpara plant. There are many more like Chakraborty who hope and wish- let it be a modern car with a retro look!



It may be pertinent to mention here that there were few attempts to give the Ambassador a modern twist with a dash of the past. In 2008 for instance, the famed auto designer Dilip Chhabria, came up with the idea of Ambierod with the hot rod treatment and a BMW V12 engine. The estimated price tag was Rs 4 crore.



And now, if what RBSA Advisors pointed out is anything to go by, the new price point, as and when Peugeot decides to take the Ambassador story forward, could be Rs 5.5-6 lakh, which could go up to Rs 9 lakh. RBSA Advisors had advised Hindustan Motors on the deal with Peugeot. For the record, the BS IV-compliant Ambassador Encore, launched in 2013, was priced at around Rs 4.98 lakh.



Even as debate and discussion about the fate and future of Ambassador continues, here is little something for the history lovers, Hindustan Motors of Calcutta teamed up with the then British Motors Corporation in the 40s to make cars in India. So BMC’s Morris models started rolling out in India starting with the 10 in 1948, going on to the Baby Hindustan, the 14 and the Landmaster before Morris Oxford series III hit the showrooms as the Ambassador in 1958. Then as the shape became increasingly anachronistic over the years, there were tweaks that brought in a model- such as the Mark II, Mark3, Mark4, Grand. After an early change from a 1.5 litre side valve engine to an overhead-valve one, little else happened till much later diesels and a new petrol were introduced.



Mind you that the Ambassador, made for 58 years from 1957 to 2015 at Uttarpara plant, has had one of the longest production runs of any model. Only the original Volkwagon Beetle, which was made from 1938 to 2003, had a longer run of 65 years. HM also adapted the Ambassador to all kinds of uses and created a wide array of body styles ranging from wooden bodied station wagons to estate cars to pick-up trucks and ambulances. Then with just the Amby’s floor pan and mechanical components, it created the Trekker, a people mover, to take on the Mahindra utility vehicles.



A muse for artworks



Amby, over the years, has also made its way into artworks and photographs. Presence of Amby at Kolkata’s popular and much-hyped durga puja pandals, Subodh Gupta’s ‘Everything is Inside’ show, Hetal Shukla’s ‘Ambey-Se-Darr’ and Bangladeshi artist Mahbubur Rahman’s ‘The Replacement’, cartoons by Paul Fernandes and photographs by Raghubir Singh are all cases in point. And then how to forget that Saloo Choudhury of Kolkata who circumnavigated the world twice by car, had taken his vintage Ambassador to the US to take part in races, said Shiladitya Chowdhury, an independent brand consultant.



Coming back to the present, Peugeot has actually signed up a broader deal with the C.K. Birla Group in January, 2017, which included two joint venture agreements. In the first, PSA would hold a majority stake in a joint venture with Hindustan Motors Finance Corporation (HMFC) for assembling and distributing PSA passenger cars in India. Peugeot may or many not explore the possibility of making the Ambasador at the HMFC plant in Chennai. The Chennai plant, which was hived off from Hindustan Motors, assembles Mitsubishi cars and Isuzu commercial vehicles.



PSA will also set up an equal joint venture with AVTEC, also formerly part of Hindustan Motors, for manufacturing and supplying power-trains. The initial outlay between the C K Birla group and PSA is pegged at Rs 700 crore.



However, in a somewhat surprise announcement on February 10, loss-making Hindustan Motors said it had executed an agreement with the French automobile company for sale of the Ambassador brand (including the trademarks) and certain related rights for a consideration of Rs 80 crore. Later, in a statement, the company said it intends to use the proceeds from the sale in clearing dues of employees, lenders and other outstandings.



There are many including a number of its former employees like Chakraborty, Arya Mukherjee and others, the root of the problem lay in the fact that HM had done little with the Amby, as it grew older.



In fact, the union minister of state for micro, small, medium enterprises Giriraj Singh, who was in Kolkata seven days after the surprise announcement, minced no words in saying that the iconic brand of Hindustan Motors had to die due to lack of innovation.



“Hindustan Motors’ iconic brand ambassador went to other people because there was lack of innovation,” he said at an awards ceremony for MSMEs organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The brand may have died as recently as February 10, 2017, but the decaying started much earlier.



First signs of decay



In March, 2007, HML announced that it had entered into an arrangement with Bangalore-based Shriram Properties for the development of an integrated IT township and an auto park in 314 acres of land specifically identified for the purpose at Uttarpara. As compensation, HML had said then that it expects to receive about Rs 295 crore in five tranches spread over the next 10 quarters as well as some non-compete fees.



The company, at that point, had three plants located at Tiruvallur near Chennai to manufacture Mitsubishi Lancer cars in technical collaboration with Japan's Mitsubishi Motors, Uttarpara (Kolkata) which makes passenger cars (Ambassador, Contessa and Multi Utility Vehicles) and another plant at Pithampur near Indore which manufactures the "RTV" brand of multi utility vehicles, in technical collaboration with Australia-based OKA Motor Company.



On May 24, 2014, the C.K. Birla-owned auto flagship Hindustan Motors Ltd, declared suspension of work at its Uttarpara plant in West Bengal. The company sent a notice to this effect to stock exchanges citing low productivity, large accumulation of liabilties, critical shortage of funds and lack of demand for the core product, the Ambassador cars, as the reasons for the shut down.



“Given the present circumstances, it has no alternative but to declare a suspension of work at its Uttarpara Plant till further notice. The suspension of work will enable the company in restricting mounting liabilities and restructure its organisation and finances and bring in a situation conducive to reopening of the plant,” the notice said.



“As of today the company has been trying to restructure a running organisation – the suspension of work will, we are hoping, allow us to focus more on the restructuring. The promoters (C.K. Birla group) have been funding losses for several years by divesting some of the business units and also monetising some investments. Efforts to find strategic investors have also not materialised and the company faces a critical shortage of funds,” the company said.



Significantly, the company had earlier hived off its Chennai plant to a promoter outfit for an unknown consideration, and made reference to the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) in February 2014.



In December 2013, Birla quit as Hindustan Motors chairman to apparently facilitate the induction of strategy partners in the company’s two manufacturing units. Later, in 2014, the company’s then managing director Uttam Bose also quit. The management claimed to be taking several steps for restructuring of the company’s operations.



Meanwhile, the 2,400-strong workforce at the company’s Uttarpara unit alleged that they had not been paid for the past six months or so.



Other attempts of reviving Ambassador



Not that the company had not made any attempt to revive the Uttarpara plant and the iconic brand. In August, 2010, HM seemed well set to give a new stylish look to its iconic brand-Ambassador, engaging overseas technology and design partners. It was announced then that the new-look Amby, which would be positioned in the ‘entry sedan’ category would hit the Indian roads by the end of next year, that is 2011.



It was not just about giving a new design and style to the Ambassador. The company was also scaling up production of the car from 10,000 to 15,000 per annum. The company, which had reported to the BIFR about the alarming erosion of its networth in May 2010, was also planning to sell off one of its properties in Chennai for close to Rs 25 crore. The amount would be utilised in restructuring and facilitating a turnaround of the company, which Birla had hoped would come through by the end of that fiscal itself.



The company, at one point of time, made up its mind to use its unutilised capacity at its Uttarpara unit to make HM Shifeng Winner, then the latest LCV (light commercial vehicle) from its stable. The Uttarpara unit of Hindustan Motors had a capacity of making 24,000 vehicles a year. However, the plant could only roll out 11,000 Ambassadors and the plant was operating at a capacity of 1,000 vehicles a month.



One year after, in August, the company came up with plans to expand its portfolio, lining up plans to roll out a complete new generation of sports utility vehicle-Pajero, a seven-seater variant of the Outlander and upgraded Montero, all from the Mitsubishi stable. Interestingly, chairman C. K. Birla himself paid a visit to the Uttarpara plant after a gap of seven years to physically inspect and oversee the preparations for the new roll-outs.



Today, almost seven years down the road, if you happen to pay a visit to Bengal’s one-time showpiece project site, you will find the place humming with activities- albeit of construction works for a modern and large township being executed by Shriram Properties, which finally began after lot of legal hassles.



Interestingly, the recent sale deal with Peugeot didn’t include the Uttarpara plant in West Bengal, where the Ambassador used to be manufactured. This is purely a brand sale, which includes the Ambassador with its variants.



ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com



