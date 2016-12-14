Cash seizures: Govt targets insider link in money laundering

The joint exercise of the income tax department (I-T), CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) continues to unearth huge stash of cash in new bank notes across the country pointing to a racket involving bank officials and politicians.



Not surprisingly, the CBI has arrested an RBI staff for his alleged role in illegally exchanging demonetised currency notes with new currency notes. The most worrying development in the past 35 days of demonetisation for the government is the return of a large part of now-defunct bank notes to banks with the latest RBI data pegging it at Rs 12.44 crore.



The government has now put its entire intelligence machinery into action to expose what it suspects are cases of money laundering. As many as 10 major raids have been carried out in the last one month to unearth syndicates that are busy laundering black money. The raids and search operations by government agencies have found more than Rs 2,000 crore in unaccounted money apart from gold and jewelleries valued at hundreds of crores. With the arrest of a Reserve Bank of India official in Bangalore, the cash seizures in new bank notes alone are now over Rs 250 crore.



In one of the biggest seizures, the tax department seized Rs 131.5 crore cash and 177 kg gold from a sand mining contractor in Chennai last week. During the search, Rs 97.5 crore cash in old high denomination notes and Rs 34 crore in new Rs 2,000 currency notes were seized. Gold weighing 177 kg was also seized in the operations.“The sharing of information with other agencies has helped. We should be able to find all trails leading to black money,” said an IT official.



In a series of search operations that began last Saturday and concluded on Tuesday in Bangalore, the authorities have arrested as many as 10 people including a politician who also owns a casino. They were arrested after raids at multiple premises and found Rs 5.7 crore in unaccounted money. While the RBI staff arrested in Bangalore has been identified as K Micheal, the politician K.C. Veerendra is linked to Janata Dal (Secular).



The discovery of stacks of new bank-notes in IT raids is shocking at a time when people are facing a cash crunch following demonetisation and queuing up at bank branches and ATMs. Sources hinted at the involvement of senior bank officials, middlemen, politicians and government staff in the racket. As reported by Financial Chronicle on Tuesday, the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) vice-president Vishwas Utagi suspects foul play in the handling of currency chests at banks in connivance with senior bureaucrats, top bankers and politicians.



In its raids, the tax department has found some of the innovative methods by syndicates comprising ground level operators (GLOs) – mainly local youth led by a master aggregator and a mediator. For instance, the mediator would seek customers. The GLOs would withdraw new currency in their own names or names of friends and family. These withdrawals would be within the prescribed weekly limits as stipulated by RBI. The cash thus collected would be passed on to the aggregator for a commission and the demonetised notes would be deposited in their own accounts, the accounts of family members or friends in small sums.



In another investigation, the authorities have found bank officials opening shell accounts using forged documents and then depositing old currency notes in those accounts. A raid at the Axis bank branch in Chandni Chowk, Delhi on December 8 found as many as 40 such shell accounts in which Rs 100 crore had been deposited.



In an interesting case at Ahmedabad earlier this month, 24 cartons in the godown of a transporter were found. Lorry receipts declared these to contain firecrackers. When the cartons were opened and examined, two cartons were found to conceal currencies in the denomination of Rs 100 aggregating Rs 27 lakh.



