Cash deposits of Rs 30K may soon require PAN

After a series of decisions to curb black money, which yielded limited results, the government now plans to lower the limit for mandatory quoting of PAN for cash transactions to Rs 30,000.



The move may be projected as yet another step to turn India into a cash-less economy and could be announced in the Union budget, which would be presented in less than a fortnight. Official sources said there would be more such measures to disincentivise cash transactions.



The current threshold for quoting PAN for cash deposits in banks is Rs 50,000 but it is too high to discourage people doing business in cash. Besides, the move to lower the limit would bring more transactions to the formal system of the economy.



“In cases where people may not have PAN, Aadhar card details may be asked for cash payments,” the official said. A tax expert who did not wish to be quoted said by lowering the threshold for quoting PAN compliance burden on general public will go up.



The income tax authorities would also soon ask people to explain the source of income if they deposited more than Rs 10 lakh in their bank accounts during the 50-day demonetisation drive. Thro­u­gh its analytical tool, the tax department will identify all such accounts and seek explanation within 15 days.



According to a tax official, in about 150,000 acco­unts Rs 10 lakh or more was deposited between November 9 and December 30, 2016.



Payments made by a person of an amount aggregati­ng to Rs 1 lakh or more in ca­sh towards credit card dues will have to be reported. Also, to be reported are Rs 10 lakh or more of payments made by any mode (including cheque or wire transfer) to settle credit card dues in a financial year



The government is also planning to levy a cash-handling charge on paym­ents for government services. To disincentivise cash dealings, big withdrawals from ATMs could also attract a fee.



The Modi government has taken a slew of decisions ever since it came to power to curb black money, one of its main planks in 2014 polls. It has brought amnesty schemes for both black mon­ey held here and abroad. The anti-slush fund fight culminated in demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in November last year. It asked people to deposit the scrapped notes in bank acc­ounts by December 30.



The government hoped that out of Rs 15.4 lakh crore of these notes being in circulation, about Rs 2-3 lakh crore may not be deposited in bank accounts as this was black money. But it now appears that as much as 97 per cent of the outlawed notes were deposited in bank accounts casting doubts over efficacy of the move.



