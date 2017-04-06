Cash curbs not applicable on bank, PO withdrawals

The government on Wednesday clarified that the cash transaction limit of Rs 2 lakh would not apply to withdrawals from banks and post offices.



In order to promote digital payments and curb black money, the government has banned cash dealings of Rs 2 lakh or more through the Finance Act, 2017.



By inserting new Sections 269ST and 271DA, the government has made payments in excess of this amount a punishable offence.



“Any contravention to the said provision shall attract penalty of a sum equal to the amount of such receipt. However, the said restriction is not applicable to any receipt by government, banking company, post office savings bank or co-operative bank,” Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in an official statement.



“It has also been decided that the restriction on cash transaction shall not apply to withdrawal of cash from a bank, co-operative bank or a post office savings bank. Necessary notification in this regard is being issued,” it added.



Finance minister Arun Jaitley had in his budget speech proposed to cap cash payments at Rs 3 lakh. But the cash limit was lowered to Rs 2 lakh as an amendment in the Finance bill, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha last month.



According to the rule, no individual can deal in cash in excess of Rs 2 lakh on a single day, in respect of a single transaction or in respect of transactions relating to one event or occasion from an individual.



