Cash crunch likely to hit leather goods exports

By D Govardan Dec 05 2016 , Chennai

The production of leather goods, focused on exports, is likely to be hit, if cash withdrawal constraints in the wake of demonetisation, do not ease soon. While leather exporters have so far managed to tide over the scenario with available stocks, the supply chain is feeling the pinch, says M. Rafeeque Ahmed, chairman, Council for Leather Exports (CLE).

“The supply chain down the line, which normally operates on cash, is getting affected. The industry hopes that the government will soon be in a position to ease restrictions on cash withdrawal. Otherwise, production for exports will get affected,” Ahmed said.

According to him, large players pay salary through bank accounts to employees. Hence, there is no problem in transferring funds to the accounts of employees. However, 10 per cent of workers of every unit are temporary and they are paid in cash.

"We came forward to open bank accounts for all of them. However, looking at the long queues in front of ATMs and banks, they are resisting the move and asking to be paid in cash. Given the cash availability, we are also facing difficulty in getting the required cash from banks,” Ahmed pointed out.

Leather belts manufacturing units in Agra and Kolkata are among those worst hit by the demonetisation move, since it is mostly cash-driven and workers insisting on getting their wages in cash.

Rafeeque Ahmed, who is also the chairman of Farida Group, a leading exporter of leather shoes with factories in Ambur, Vaniyambadi in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu and also in Chennai, has devised a novel way to mitigate workers’ problems.

"A majority of workers in the leather industry are women and from rural areas. They were worried about buying provisions due to difficulty in getting cash. Hence, we tied up with a few provision stores in Ambur and Vaniyambadi and fixed the price of various items. We issued tokens in various denominations of Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 to workers to enable them to buy their monthly provisions, without getting fleeced by shopkeepers," he said, adding, if the workers come to work with worries, production would be affected. "Having seen the implementation of this model, other companies are now approaching us for advice,” he said.

