Cash crunch could destroy additional Rs 9k-cr worth of fruits & vegetables

The cash crunch at different levels of the agricultural produce supply chain could lead to an additional loss of Rs 9,000 crore worth of fruits and vegetables this year, market insiders have estimated.



This is about 10 per cent over what the farm sector loses annually on an average. “The wastage of easily-perishable fruits and vegetables at different levels, including at farms, procurement centres, wholesale markets and retail stores in the next one-and-half to two months should go up by another 10 per cent,” said B. Thiagarajan, chairman of the Committee on Agriculture & Food Processing, CII (SR).



According to data from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, harvest and post-harvest losses of India’s major agricultural produce is generally over Rs 90,000 crore annually, of which the share of horticulture products is quite significant.



When 10 per cent more wastage is added to the current levels, we might lose another Rs 9,000 crore worth fruits and vegetables due to the cash crunch, said Thiagarajan.



“Procurement at the farm gate has been hit very badly as cash with the middlemen has dried up. The movement in the secondary market too has been affected as most of the transactions are in cash.



The wastage levels are high and the situation will take about two months to stabilise,” he said.



According to India Ratings and Research, small and marginal farmers in the fruits and vegetables category typically require off-loading of their produce in the local mandi in cash and are seeing an immediate impact.



The sudden decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes has adversely impacted this segment of the economy and it is witnessing immediate contraction.



The cash crunch has affected the business of local fruit and vegetable cart-pullers and vendors. Cart-pullers form a vital channel in fruit and vegetable retail in India, accounting for over 40 per cent of the sale of the perishable goods. Along with local vendors, they account for 75 to 80 per cent of the sales and organised retail chains and e-grocery chains, which operate on plastic money, still cover a smaller portion of the retail business.



While the cash situation in the secondary market may improve in a few weeks’ time, that in the rural areas and among farmers will take longer.



“Farmers were not able to sow on time and this will lead to further delay in the next crop. Further, most of the farmers rely on the liquidity provided by informal chit funds operated among them. Such chit funds and pawn brokers have vanished from the scene after the demonetisation drive. They will have to figure out new ways to finance farming activities and this will take time. By February-end or March things may become normal,” says Thiagarajan.



