Cash crisis hits scarp gold

After touching the 17-year high in the last quarter, scrap gold sales are expected to plummet in the October-December quarter as liquidity has dried up in the secondary market. But the industry is also waiting to see whether re-setting of account books by jewellers will see higher reporting of recycled gold.



At 58.8 tonnes, scrap gold sales during the September quarter were the highest on record after 1999. The gro­wth over the year ago quarter was 160 per cent as the daily scrap collections went up at an average 645 kg per day in the quarter, finds precious metals agency GFMS.



“Globally, recycling of gold had gone up in the September quarter due to price rise. The Indian market also had aligned with the trend,” said PR Somasundaram, managing director, World Gold Council, India.



“Indian scrap sales are highly elastic to two main factors; one is obviously the price of gold; and secondly, the availability of credit through formal banking channels, which is dependent on macro factors,” said Sudheesh Nambiath, lead analyst (precious metals demand), GFMS, South Asia and the UAE.



In the third quarter, the gold price in India averaged Rs 31,340 per 10 gm, the highest quarterly average to date. There was heavy destocking by retail investors as they took the opportunity to take profits of the old gold bought for lower rates.



On the other hand, bank credit in India saw an average growth of just 10 per cent each month from January 2015 till June 2016 against 17 per cent average growth in the previous five years. Gold became the easy source of liquidity for new homebuyers and with prices over Rs 30,000 per 10 gm there was growing interest to sell jewellery as scrap to fund the initial payment.



Expectation of better monsoon was also leading to increased scrap sales by rural households in the country to fund an increase in acreage and to make up for the loss of revenue during the past two years of drought.



The IDS also had an influence, whereby taxpayers for the sake of avoiding any inspection by the income tax officers, generated funds by the sale of unaccounted jewellery and coming clean on their undisclosed income.



“The government’s message encouraged jewellers to come clean on their books. There were two ways to clean their books, one was either converting existing stocks from unaccounted to accounted and the other was melting jewellery, sell it in market, and move the cash generated from the sale to another business or outside India,” said Nambiath.



However, with the demonetisation move, things have dramatically changed the scenario in the December quarter.



sangeethag@mydigitalfc.com



