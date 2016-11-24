Cash crisis hits rural farmers hard, but urban cultivators breathe easy

After the Modi government banned Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, farmers have been faced with a liquidity crunch at the crucial time of ongoing sowing season. There are enough anecdotal evidence of distress due to shortage of cash. After speaking to farmers across the country, FC discovered that contrary to popular perception in areas closer to urban agglomerates, the situation isn’t as problematic. Of course, in areas deeper into rural Bharat, the farmers are facing disruption and dislocation owing to absence of ready cash.



“When the decision came, sowing of wheat and potato were nearly complete in our areas and whatever urea we need we did not have any problem as private traders were accepting the banned notes until November 20,” said Rameshwar Dayal Upadhyay of Mitei village near Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s potato belt.



He said the main concern now, however, is what will happen in December when there will be further requirement of urea. “I had purchased my seeds in October, so there was no problem. The local bank (Gramin Bank of Aryavart, a regional rural bank sponsored by Bank of India) has been distributing cash to all its customers every day, so we are able to manage with that.”



The situation in far off Muzaffarpur in Bihar is no different. “I have already sold 100 quintal of wheat seeds so far and the sale is normal even after the ban on notes,” said Kashi Mehta, 58, who is a farmer himself and selling seeds to the local farmers as well as supplying to the agriculture university. He said there were problems for three days after the announcement, but farmers again started buying and are paying in cash.



Ram Saran, 47, a wheat farmer in Dholpur district of Rajasthan, is happy to hear that his fertiliser dealer will now sell him on credit and he will be able to get urea for his wheat crop after he exhausted all his banned currency notes. Saran, who heard the news on television, said he already had purchased seeds on credit on the condition that he would clear dues once he sells his paddy.



The government has directed companies to sell fertilisers to farmers on credit in places if there are no cash or banking services available in order to ensure that the farming community does not face problem in buying the soil nutrient in this rabi season.



The companies have also been told to ensure cooperative societies, dealers and retailers also accept all modes of payment such as cheque, credit and debit cards, the government said in a statement.



Avdhesh Mishra, a sugarcane farmer leader in Uttar Pradesh, said there is no problem of cash for the farmers and there will not be any fall in sowing. Overall, the people in rural areas are happy that a decision has been taken which is expected to eliminate corruption. Purna Chandra Mahaling, 57, a farmer in Sonepur district of Odisha, said: “he is happy that Modi has taken such a decision. Even if there is some problems now, I am managing with buying the goods from the local traders on credit. They also face the same problem, so they are ready to give us on credit.”



In West Bengal situation is different. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s political detractors may be smelling a rat in her strong opposition to demonetisation move, but she is probably winning the hearts of distressed farmers in far flung rural Bengal.



Take for instance the case of potato cultivation. Last year, potato was cultivated on 4.25 lakh hectares and for this season the target is to cover 4.50 lakh hectares. However, due to cash shortage, only 35 per cent of this land could be made ready for potato cultivation, said state’s agriculture minister Purnendu Basu.



Farmers do not have the cash to buy seeds, fertilisers and pesticides or pay daily wages of agricultural labourers. Even after the Centre’s amended diktat allowing state-run seeds corporations to accept the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currencies, situation has not changed.



All across the state, there are only 30 state-run outlets which sell seeds, out of which four of are owned by the Centre and 26 by the state government. These corporations cannot provide sufficient volume of seeds.



Hooghly, the largest potato-growing district in the state, for instance, needs 1.8 lakh tonnes of seeds. But the seed corporations have a capacity of providing only 3000 tonnes, agriculture department officials said.



Buying inputs for rabi sowing may not be as serious a problem as selling harvest of kharif season. Farmers mobilise funds for buying of seeds out of sales proceeds of winter vegetables. But this year, following the cash crisis, that volume and value also dropped significantly.



The business has now come down by 40 per cent, said V R Soundarajan, market advisor in Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesalers Association, Chennai, which has a monthly turnover of Rs 20 crore.



“In the first week of demonetisation, there was only a dip of 20 per cent. The situation worsened in the following week. Moreover, the prices of vegetables have declined to a fraction,” he said. Carrot prices are down from Rs 30 a kg to Rs 12 a kg, beans Rs 40 to Rs 10 and cabbage Rs 20 to Rs 5, he added.



Varun Khurana, CEO of Crofarm, who works with thousands of farmers in Karnataka, Haryana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, said cash transaction still accounts for 40 per cent and he is not able to make payments due to liquidity crunch.



“If we look at the entire farming community, 95 per cent transact in cash and the situation has been worsening with every passing day. Initially, the transactions were happening with whatever cash was available with the middle men and now that has dried up,” he said.



Farm gate price of cauliflower is down to Rs 3 a kg and radish fetches Re 1 a kg. At these prices, it is not viable for a farmer to transport his produce to mandis, Khurana said, adding that they will leave the crop in the farms harvested or not.



“We are facing difficulties on the operational front ever since demonetisation came into effect,” said G Vivek, a manager with Kalpavriksha Agri Ventures that owns a 70-acre farm near Peranamallur in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvannamalai district.



“There is only one bank, which is seeing a huge crowd, in the nearby region and a couple of ATMs, which run out of cash soon due to surging crowds post-demonetisation,” Vivek said. “We are unable to prepare the farm in time for north east monsoon, which is already delayed, since there is no cash,” he said.



He also complained that the government seed agencies, which are allowed to accept the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, do not have the seeds his farm requires. On the other hand, the private seed distributors are refusing to accept cheques, he said.



Narayanan, a resident of Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram district, who owns a mechanised harvester for paddy, said: “Since this is not a big harvest season now, I have sent the harvester with a driver to Karimnagar district in Andhra Pradesh through agents, who take a 10 per cent cut on the revenue earned.”



“While the harvester is getting regular work there, farmers are insisting on paying only banned notes and we are forced to accept,” he said. “If we refuse, recovering the dues later from them becomes a big headache and I need to pay my loan instalment. We also need cash for buying diesel,” he added.



The Centre has been taking steps to ease the lives of farmers after the demonetisation impact, but the real challenge lies with coordination with states as many problems are specific to individual region and can be addressed with a local approach.



(Names have not been changed)



(With inputs from Prabhudatta Mishra, Ritwik Mukherjee, D Govardan and Sangeetha G)



