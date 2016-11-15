Cash clean-up not to dent RBI profit

The demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and consequent elimination of black money from the system may reduce the Reserve Bank of India’s liability to the extent and but it would have little impact on the central bank’s profit, which goes to the government as dividend, according to top economists.



However, if black money comes back into the banking channels, the government will benefit from collections of leviable tax and penalty, which will work out to 90 per cent of the deposited money.



As is the practice, the central bank pays a dividend to the government in August after closing its accounts in July. RBI has returned entire profit to the government as dividend during last three years, helping the latter to meet its fiscal deficit target.



The central bank paid Rs 65,876 crore to the government as dividend for 2015-16, slightly lower than Rs 65,896 crore it coughed up for 2014-15.



Some experts have suggested that destruction of black money in Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations may accrue as additional dividend to the government, but others have cast doubt over this proposition.



Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Ratings and Research, said RBI’s liability will reduce to the extent black money does not return to banking channels but it would not have impact on central bank’s profit. However, RBI will print notes in lieu of undeclared black money when demand arises.



The net result would be that reduced money supply would bring down inflation in the near-term.



DK Joshi, chief economist, Crisil, also admitted that there is still no clarity over how undeclared black money will impact RBI’s finances. The central government will have to clarify on this issue, he added.



Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes account for as much as 86 per cent of the total value of notes in circulation in the country. Until ATMs start dispensing high-denomination notes, cash crunch will not ease, say experts.



