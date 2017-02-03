Carmakers cheer good sales

Major car manufacturers in Asia’s third biggest car market such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Ford, Volkswagen and Nissan have reported pick-up in demand for their brands in January after a temporary slump due to demonetisation in early November. The only dampener was Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s biggest utility vehicle maker by sales, and Japanese Honda Cars. Sales of both the brands fell 9 per cent each last month.



Maruti Suzuki’s bread-and-butter duo of the Alto and Wagon R sold 37,928 units in January 2017 (January 2016: 34,206), up 10.9 per cent year-on-year, indicating return of consumer demand for the entry level cars. Sales of the six compact cars comprising the Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire posted 25.2 per cent growth at 55,817 units (January 2016: 44,575). The Dzire Tour, which is sold only as a taxi, sold 3,001 units, down 15.3 per cent (January 2016: 3,545). While the Ciaz premium sedan sold 20.2 per cent more at 6,530 units last month, the two vans – Omni and Eeco – boosted the overall sales numbers selling 14,179 units, up 35 per cent from 10,512 units it sold last year. Maruti Suzuki’s utility vehicles such as its first-ever compact SUV the Vitara Brezza, Gypsy, Ertiga, and S-Cross performed well clocking 101 per cent to 14,179 units, up from 10,512 units sold last year.



Hyundai Motor India, India’s second largest car maker by sales, sold 10.5 per cent more cars to 42,017 units, up from 38,016 units it sold in the year-ago period.



“Year 2017 looks promising with entire industry optimistically looking forward for a positive growth. Hyundai has shown all model growth, especially on account of good performance by super performer brands Grand i10, Elite i20, Creta and without any new mass model launches,” Rakesh Srivastava, senior vice president, sales & marketing at Hyundai Motor India, said.



He said the union budget has given good boost to economy, especially rural with focus on infrastructure creating a robust business environment and thus helping auto industry.



Sales at Mahindra plummeted 9 per cent to 20,096 passenger vehicles in January, down from 22,088 units it had sold in the year-ago month.



“Going forward we expect the Budget announcements will positively impact the economy and also the industry, especially in view of the emphasis and the allocations made for rural, agri and infrastructure. We are confident that this will lead to a spur in demand,” he said.



Sales at Honda Cars India, maker of popular cars like Amaze and City, fell 9 per cent to 15,592 units last month, down from 17,135 units it sold in January 2016.



“Sales recovered this month as the consumer sentiment and currency situation has started improving gradually. We hope the situation normalises and market recovers quickly,” Yoichiro Ueno, president and CEO at Honda Cars India, said.



However, the passenger vehicles sales at Tata Motors, India’s biggest automobile maker by revenue, jumped 21 per cent last month to 12,907 units on the back of continued strong demand for the Tata Tiago. The company has also received an encouraging response to its recently launched lifestyle utility vehicle, Tata Hexa, it said.



Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the maker of popular SUV new Fortuner and multi-purpose vehicle Innova Crysta, also clocked a whopping 21 per cent sales growth last month. It sold 10,336 units in the domestic market and exported 916 units of the Etios series in January 2017. The company had sold 8,511 units in the domestic market and exported 745 units of Etios series in January 2016.



“Three months into demonetization and we can slowly see that the market is reviving with increased footfalls and customer enquiries,” N. Raja, director and senior vice president, sales & marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor told Financial Chronicle.



In fact, even with demonetization in effect, the company still managed to record a 17 per cent growth in sales in the last three months when compared to the same period last year, he pointed out. “This has been possible due to the overwhelming response to the new Fortuner and Innova Crysta in the market,” Raja said.



Sales at Ford India increased by 13 per cent to 7,995 units last month, up from 7,045 units it sold in January 2016. “The industry continues to face short-term headwinds even as long-term outlook continues to be positive. The outlook is further strengthened by the government’s roadmap to boost rural economy, provide relief to personal income tax, and investment in further building the infrastructure,” Anurag Mehrotra, executive director, marketing, sales and service at Ford India, said.



Sales at German car major Volkswagen crossed 1 per cent to 4,060 units last month, up from 4,018 it sold in the year ago month. Its sales were boosted primarily on demand for Ameo and Polo brands.



Sales at Nissan Motor India soared 63 per cent primarily due to Datsun redi-GO and a strong start for the newly launched Nissan Sunny in early January to 4,346 units last month. It had sold 2,668 cars in the same month last year.



