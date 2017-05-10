Carlson Noida gets Radisson brand

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group upgraded and rebranded its existing Noida Sector 55 property to Radisson. Radisson Noida had been operating under the banner of Park Plaza since 2008.



According to the company, the rebranded property will enjoy a plethora of benefits for its strategic location.



“Delhi NCR is a key market for us and Noida remains a promising destination backed by thriving corporates,” said Raj Rana, CEO, South Asia at Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. Raj has been with the company since 1991 and has served key positions in Europe and the US.



The 42,000 sq ft property, with this upgrade, now features 88 contemporary rooms with world-class amenities. The company has also introduced a new room category, Business Class, under which business travellers can enjoy complimentary drinks at the lounge bar, including many other benefits.



The refurbished property, Radisson Noida, is expected to enjoy Park Plaza’s clientele, which comprise 70 per cent foreigners. The company is also anticipating a pick-up in growth of 10 to 15 per cent backed by Radisson, which is the company’s most promising flagship brand. Rana said that in 2016, the average occupancy rate of the property was over 60 per cent.



The company has spent around Rs 10 crore on the restructuring. Bestech Group worked on it as a construction partner. Bestech Group has been Carlson’s construction partner for 15 years.



Meanwhile, Rana said that another property in Gurgaon in under restructuring and branding and will be soon re-launched. He, however, confirmed that it is doing well in India and is not on a restructuring spree.



