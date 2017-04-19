On the cards, good kharif crop and consumption boost

The Agricultural Meteorology Division at the India Meteorology Department (IMD) says the 96 per cent monsoon forecast this year is an indication that the June through September monsoon rains, vital for Kharif crop, would not be very high.“The long range monsoon forecast does not always have a one-to-one relationship with agriculture but it all depends on various other factors,” Nabansu Chattopadhyay, head of Agricultural Meteorology Division at IMD told Financial Chronicle soon after the forecast was announced.He said agriculture primarily depended on the timing, the spatial distribution and the quantum of rainfall in a region for a bountiful Kharif harvest.“In the year 2015, when rains were not adequate, proper monitoring of the crop with the aid of extended rains forecast (15 days) and medium range forecast (5 days) had resulted in desirable yields,” Chattopadhyay pointed out. He reiterated that even during the years when monsoon rains were comparatively less, the Kharif crop had grown nicely on account of adequate, spatial and temporal distribution of rains.Chattopadhyay said if there is any deficient rain, the Agrimet division would issue timely advisories to farmers across the country for sowing of short duration, medium duration crops or alternate crops.“When the second monsoon forecast will come in the first week of June for all the four homogenous regions of north, west, south and east, things will be much clearer,” he said. Also, the monthly forecasts would take care of planning crops and taking care of their growth adequately, Chattopadhyay said.Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE Ratings, said the first forecast made by IMD on the monsoon is an encouraging sign as rainfall is a major factor affecting the prospects of the Kharif crop in the country.“A normal monsoon becomes more significant considering that there was an earlier forecast made by private Skymet of a good chance of an El Nino developing this time which could have hindered its progress,” he said.Sabnavis said as the IMD has assured this time that the possibility of an El Nino has come down, agricultural output is expected to proceed in the normal course.“Two implications are to be noted here. The first one is the Kharif crop where the harvest coincides with the festival season in the country which can keep consumer spending up. This is required given that consumption has taken a back seat in the last three years, twice due to drought and once due to demonetisation. There could be a reversal this time with a good monsoon coupled with the pent-up demand for the same,” Sabnavis said.The other factor pertains to the reservoirs where the levels are normal as of date but non-replenishment will affect future prospects of both drinking water and water for irrigation, he said. This has been a pain point in the past which can be addressed by a normal monsoon, he pointed out.“We however need to wait and watch for the arrival of the monsoon and track its progress in the first couple of months to get a clearer picture,” Sabnavis said.“As the country reels with heat waves, IMD’s forecast of normal monsoon (96 per cent of the 50-year average) gives relief to all Indians, policy makers in particular,” Prerna Sharma, vice president and head of Agriculture, Food and Retail at Biznomics Consulting told Financial Chronicle.Normal monsoon would be good for food grain production, she said. “With Rabi sowing already robust, the supply of food shouldn’t be a problem going forward. Food inflation, except in case of a few commodities such as sugar, will be contained. Agricultural export prospects remain bright unless strengthening rupee plays spoilsport,” Sharma pointed out.However, the threat of El Nino still remains, though with reduced probability. “But it may hit India in the later part of the monsoon period. That may reduce the yield of food crops and create problems in building sufficient food stocks. That may necessitate imports of selected commodities oilseeds in particular, in addition to sugar of course,” Sharma said.After getting hit by back-to-back drought, India achieved a growth rate of 0.8 per cent in FY 2015-16 and 0.2 per cent in FY 2014-15. However, normal monsoon in 2016 led the Central Statistical Organization (CSO) to forecast an impressive 4.4 per cent growth rate for the agriculture and allied sector in FY 2016-17.“As of now, the party will continue it seems. However, the downside risk remains because of El Nino,” Sharma said.