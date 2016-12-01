Card transaction fees hurt low-margin product sales

While the government aims at making the country a cashless economy, service charges on credit and debit card purchases worry high-value low-margin product sellers.



Credit and debit card service providers like Visa, MasterCard and American Express levy service charges ranging from 0.6 per cent to 2.5 per cent on card-based transactions. While the charges on debit cards are on the lower side, those using credit card are at the top end of the range. Retailers, especially the organised ones, have found card-based transactions significantly growing in the past few weeks and the service charge is becoming a matter of worry for them.



“In high-value articles like gold, especially coins and medallions in which the margins are very thin, a two per cent service charge makes a whole lot of difference. For a person buying gold for Rs five lakh, the service charge can go up to Rs 10,000,” said Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Gitanjali Export Corporation.



“The banks have to do something about it. In low-value purchases, the charges are negligible. But when it comes to high-value products, it affects the margins of the retailers. The service offered by bank while transacting both low-value and high-value is the same. Even for RTGS, banks only charge a fixed fee of Rs 5 or Rs 10 for lakhs worth transactions,” he said



According to Sandeep Kulhalli, vice president, retail and marketing, jewellery division, Titan, some of the jewelers bear the additional cost on service charges, but there are retailers who pass them on to the customers. In such cases, the customers find it unnecessary to shell out the additional amount for card purchases and prefer transacting in cash.



Card transactions used to account for a small portion of purchases till now, But this share is expected to go up in the future.



“In the past few days, we have seen card purchases going up three to four times. Till now we have been absorbing the cost on card purchases and never used to pass it on to the customer,” said Joy Alukka,chairman, Joyalukkas.



But high-margin product retailers are not much concerned about the charges. According to Navin Parikh, company secretary, Manyavar, a retailer of high-end wedding apparels and



accessories, the service charge is not a matter



of concern.



