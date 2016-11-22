LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

Car makers lure customers with e-payments post demonetisation

By PTI Nov 22 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
To woo customers post demonetisation, auto makers Renault, Nissan and Honda have tied up with banks and e-wallets firms to offer cashless facilities and fully financed car loans.

Renault India has announced cashless transaction for customers making vehicle purchases and availing after-sales services.

In order to facilitate bookings and cashless payments, the company, which sells models like Kwid and Duster, is offering customers an option of paying the booking amount through PayTM and HDFC PayZapp e-wallets.

"This is a strategic move by Renault to leverage the growing preference for cashless transactions in India. In addition to this, Renault India is offering 100 per cent on-road funding across Renault's product range to its prospective customers," the company said in a statement.

Renault is also extending cashless options such as use of cheques and demand drafts, e-wallets, debit or credit cards and instant fund transfers for all after-sales services.

"All these facilities will be available without charging any additional transaction fee," it added.

Similarly, Japanese car maker Nissan and its brand Datsun's dealers are accepting cashless transactions such as cheques, debit or credit cards, and e-Wallets to purchase parts or services.

In addition, the company provides free towing of Nissan and Datsun vehicles which are under warranty or extended warranty, ensuring customer comfort in case of emergencies.

"We want to ensure a delightful customer service experience for every Nissan and Datsun customer when they enter a dealership by providing the best possible support and convenience," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Arun Malhotra said.

Honda Cars India too has announced a tie-up with HDFC, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to provide up to 100 per cent loan to prospective customers.

The Japanese car maker's arrangement with the three leading banks includes ex-showroom and on-road financing for its various models.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Bridge the gap
    It is the responsibility of the government to run an education initiative in tax laws

    With the ongoing demonetisation process, government to some extent will be able to address the issue of existing stock of black money in the economy.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Gautam Datt

Cong will return to power, says Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is confident that the Congress will ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The info-realm of our conscious awareness

It goes without saying that all of us inherit our ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter