Capital gains tax move makes investors nervous

The BJP government is unrelenting in its efforts to widen the country’s tax base, no matter what the cost. A slew of changes in laws to tax capital gains on investment routed through tax havens, which was followed by prime minister Modi on Sunday hinting at higher tax on income from bourses, is set to dent the New Year cheer a little.



Subsequently, finance minister Arun Jaitley issued a statement to calm the frayed nerves of investors, but by then the damage had been done. The stock market opened in the red on Monday. The recent developments clearly signal that the government would not allow investors, foreign or domestic, to get away without paying tax on their income in the country. A clarification issued by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) last week said that foreign portfolio investors or buyers would have to withhold tax on redemption or sale of shares/units respectively in local companies.



A Kotak Institutional Equities report said that this would be tantamount to double taxation—of the FPIs (capital gains in India) and of the investors of FPIs (withholding tax). “However, it will not apply to the investors of FPIs with less than five per cent interest,” the brokerage added. India has already revised tax treaties with popular tax havens Mauritius and Cyprus and more negotiations are in pipeline with Dubai and Netherlands to curb treaty shopping. Treaty shopping refers to designing of investment in a way that it benefits from more favourable tax treaties available in certain tax jurisdictions.



“Considering the aggression by the government to plug loopholes in treaties, the era of treaty-shopping coming would come to an end. This will result in investors paying tax on gains in their income and the taxation level going up,” said Amit Agarwal, Partner, Nangia & Co.



Experts are of the view that foreign investors would not be allowed to evade tax by exploiting provisions of the treaty, going forward. The spree of revision in tax treaties over the 2-3 years suggests that India will not allow tax evasion on its soil. This is in line with global trend with countries moving away from zero-tax regime. It also reinforces India's commitment to counter base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) by companies using tax-friendly jurisdictions like Mauritius and Cyprus.



Another tax avoidance law called general anti-avoidance rule (GAAR) would kick in from April 1 next year. Being an anti-abuse provision, it can prevail over bilateral tax treaties, if it is proved that it is an abuse of the agreement. GAAR allows Indian tax authorities to go deeper into ownership and beneficiary details of a company if it suspects that the entity has been structured artificially to avoid tax. It is also unclear whether such arrangements exist only on paper and without any real economic activity to escape tax.



"GAAR is definitely going to impact (overseas) funds, which are structured instruments. Most of these funds have been structured in tax-friendly jurisdictions to provide comfort to investors who are mostly from the US and EU," noted Nangia & Co's Agarwal.



Modi's statement over the weekend targeting investors suggest that equity market operators should not expect a low-tax regime in the coming future and the Union Budget in February may propose higher long-term capital gains tax.



Speaking at an event, the PM said that those who profit from financial markets must make a fair contribution to nation building through taxes.



"After the PM's remark, the finance minister has already clarified saying the government had no plans to impose long-term capital gains tax. I think the market's reaction is only temporary," said Rahul Garg, leader (direct tax) at PwC India, adding that it had factored in most changes in law made so far.



nirbhaykumar@mydigitalfc.com



