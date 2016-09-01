Canon eyes Rs 2,374cr sales, plans marketing blitz

Canon, the Japanese imaging and optical products company, aims to achieve sales of Rs 2,374 crore by the end of 2016 led by 10 per cent annual growth in sales of digital cameras. The firm plans to take its annual sales to over Rs 3,000 crore by 2019, growing 10 per cent annually, even as it doubles the number of Canon Imaging Squares (CIS) retail stores to 400 in the next three years.“India is the fifth largest market for Canon after US, Japan, China and Germany. We aim to consolidate our leadership position in the camera business further as the photography culture takes off in India,” Kazutada Kobayashi, president and CEO, Canon India, told Financial Chronicle.With the festive season starting this month, Canon is planning a marketing blitz to push its popular entry-level cameras such as the EOS 1300 D as well as high-end cameras such as the EOS 5D Mark IV which it launched last week. “We are launching an ATL (above the line) campaign for the festive season,” said Kobayashi, adding that though the festive season sees more of a gifting market, consumer spending across categories go up, and the firm plans to capitalise on that through its advertising and promotional campaign.In 2015, Canon had achieved sales of Rs 2158 crore in India. The camera business generates 37 per cent of its total revenue in the country. Canon’s camera sales have gone up by more than eight per cent in the first half of 2016, with DSLR camera sales showing 26 per cent growth. Canon and Nikon, another Japanese brand, have 50:50 share in the high-end DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) camera category. Worldwide, Canon recorded net sales of $31,407 million in 2015.Kobayashi said contrary to popular perception, the increasing penetration of smartphones has actually helped the camera market to grow in India, inspiring first-time photography enthusiasts to go for popular DSLR cameras, even as photography professionals pick up the high-end models. Given that DSLR cameras are priced much higher compared to point-and-shoot cameras, higher sales of the former contribute more to the topline.“E-commerce has also helped expand the market for cameras. Online sales is an important tool in reaching out to customers in the countryside,” he said, adding that Canon plans to focus on tier 2 and 3 cities through the next 200 Canon Imaging Squares. “The CIS stores act as evangelists of photography as they make the potential customer aware of the varied technical possibilities at different price points.”