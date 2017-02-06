Cancer claims rise in 2016; women worst-hit

Cancer claims made by women are increasing year after year as breast and female reproductive system-related cancers top the chart, find insurance companies. Most companies also have seen rise in total cancer claims in 2016.



As per data from SBI General Insurance, cancer claims have risen around 200 per cent between 2014 and 2016.



ICICI Lombard’s cancer share among total claims has gone up from 21 per cent in 2015 to 29 per cent in 2016.



Data from insurance companies show that the incidence of cancer is almost double in women compared to men.



Star Health and Allied Insurance found that 63.82 per cent claims came from women. ICICI Lombard too got 64 per cent of cancer claims from women in 2016 and the share has risen from 61 per cent in 2014. SBI General received 62 per cent of claims from women last year.



The higher share of women claimants is due to the higher incidence of breast cancer and those affecting female reproductive system.



ICICI Lombard finds that breast cancer claims are on a rise. Claims pertaining to this particular disease were at 28 per cent in 2016 vis-à- vis 24 per cent and 19 per cent in 2015 and 2014.



Cancer affecting female reproductive organs was second on the list with a share of 16 per cent. In the case of Star Health Allied Insurance, breast cancer accounted for 22 per cent of the disease.



Of the various cancers detected by diagnostic chain Metropolis, those affecting breast, oral cavity, gastro-intestinal and hepato-billiary tract and cervix, topped the list. Breast cancer made up for 24 per cent of the cancers detected.



“Some of the most common cancers affecting women in India are cancers of the breast and cervix. Men in India on the other hand mainly suffer from oral cancer, gastrointestinal tract, lung and prostate. One of the major reasons for the rise in these particular cancers is increase in tobacco and alcohol consumption, and a sedentary lifestyle,” Kirti Chadha, head of oncology, Metropolis Healthcare said.



The maximum number of people affected by cancer is aged between 41 and 50 years, finds Metropolis.



As per ICICI Lombard’s data, Mumbai made highest number of claims in 2016 at 26 per cent. NCR stood second with 12 per cent claims and claims from top 10 cities were 73 per cent in 2016.



Top 10 cities have been accounting for over 70 per cent of claims since 2013. Besides higher incidence, the purchase of health insurance too is higher in top cities.



