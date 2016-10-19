Canada firm invests Rs 1,000 cr in TVS Logistics

CDPQ, one of North America’s largest pension fund managers, has invested Rs 1,000 crore to pick up a sizeable minority stake in TVS Logistics Services Ltd (TVS LSL), the India-based multinational third-party logistics service provider and a privately held subsidiary of the TVS Group.The investment helps existing investors Goldman Sachs and KKR to successfully exit their investments in TVS LSL. While CDPQ will purchase most of their joint stake, TVS family members and management will acquire the reminder. While the actual stake to be acquired was not disclosed, the transaction is subject to the approval by respective boards and by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).Beyond this equity investment, CDPQ is keen to commit significant additional capital to finance transformative acquisitions and support the expansion of TVS LSL in India and globally, a senior TVS LSL official said here on Wednesday.“Over the years, we have benefited from a meaningful partnership with global investors like Goldman Sachs and KKR. We believe CDPQ is the perfect long term partner for our next phase of growth, as we look to expand the scale of business,” R Dinesh, managing director, TVS Logistics Services Ltd told reporters here. TVS LSL has a presence in 14 countries across the globe include Europe and the US.According to him, the company over the years has been growing at a CAGR of more than 30 per cent and has a strong global track record of growth, both organically and through acquisitions. “We look forward to continuing this evolution and building on our successes through a fruitful partnership with CDPQ,” he added.“Efficiency in delivering goods to customers is a key driver of business performance. TVS Logistics is well positioned to seize growth opportunities resulting from recent tax reforms in India and global demand for state-of-art logistics services. Our strategy is to identify world-class management teams and to support them over the long term. This is precisely what we intend to do with TVS Logistics as it expands in its home market and abroad,” Michael Sabia, president & CEO, CDPQ said.“We have been privileged to partner with the TVS Group as their first private equity investor. During our eight-year-long partnership together, we have successfully scaled the company, added new services and geographic capabilities. We are proud to have been part of this transformation and growth in creating an Indian champion through one of our first investments in India,” said Sanjeev Mehra, Goldman Sachs representative on the TVS LSL board.Over the last few years, TVS LSL has substantially widened its service capabilities, including last mile delivery, demand forecasting and technology logistics through its acquisitions in the UK such as Rico Logistics and Multipart. It also acquired Wainwright in the US to add capabilities and expand footprint.