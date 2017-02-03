Campaigning ends in Punjab, Goa

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi brought curtains down on his party’s campaign in Punjab with a warning that extremist forces that once dominated the state were again trying to find their footing.



Gandhi’s word of caution for the voters ahead of the crucial polling day on February 4 signaled that the going has been tough for the Congress despite strong anti-incumbency sentiment against the Akali Dal-BJP government. It would have been advantage Congress if the contest had been direct between the two traditional rivals. The entry of Aam Aadmi Party into the fray and the traction it got during the campaign, has altered the political situation in the state.



Gandhi’s attack was against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who has kicked up a political storm after he stayed at the house of a Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) militant Gurinder Singh. Rivals accuse the AAP chief of playing with fire, while the Congress has alleged that the recent bomb blasts at Maur in Bathinda were carried out by the KCF. Kejriwal countered the allegations saying that a local police SHO and another senior police officer stayed in the same premises as the alleged militant.



Votes will be polled for 117 assembly seats. The ruling Akali Dal-BJP alliance is looking for a third term and the Congress does not want the victory to slip out of its hands as in the last elections in 2012. But the rise of AAP, which surprisingly won 24.4 percent votes in its debutant electoral entry in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, has pushed the traditional parties on the back-foot. AAP’s vote share was a clear dent on Akali Dal’s support base.



AAP has fielded its star campaigner and controversial Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann from deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal’s constituency Jalalabad. It has become one of the key contests in the state. For Sukhbir Badal, this is his third outing from Jalalabad, which he won by a record margin in last election.



The mother of all elections, as it is being dubbed, is in Lambi where one of the longest serving chief minister Prakash Singh Badal is locked in a triangular contest. Challenging Badal, who is perhaps contesting the last election of his political career, is Jarnail Singh of the AAP and Captain Amarinder Singh of the Congress.



This is Badal’s fifth election from Lambi, a seat he has cultivated since 1997. Jarnail Singh, who resigned from Delhi’s Rajouri Garden constituency to challenge Badal, carries the tag of being an outsider.



For Amarinder, the chief ministerial face of the Congress, the contest with Badal is symbolic as he is also fighting from his traditional Patiala constituency, where he has been challenged by former army chief general JJ Singh fielded by the Akali Dal (Badal).



Another big contest to look for in Punjab would be in Majithia on the outskirts of Amritsar. Majithia is home-ground for Akali Dal’s formidable face Bikram Singh Majithia. AAP, which has concentrated its campaign in Majithia, has fielded Himmat Singh Shergill. AAP and the Congress have accused Majithia of being the man behind the drug menace in Punjab.



While AAP has drawn impressive crowds in the Malwa region, the Congress appeared to have an upper hand in Dalit-dominated Doaba region. The Majha area around Amritsar seems to be Akali Dal’s bastion. It remains to be seen if AAP will be able to make a mark elsewhere in the state to form the government.



