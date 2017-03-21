LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Cabinet okays GST draft bills

By FC Bureau Mar 21 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Decks seem to be cleared for rollout of the goods and services tax (GST) from July 1 with cabinet on Monday clearing the four supporting bills for migration to the new indirect tax regime.

The four bills pertaining to levying of GST by Centre and Union Territories, inter-state sale of goods and compensating states for any revenue loss in the new regime would now be placed in Parliament for approval.

The states will pass state GST (SGST) bills in their respective assemblies before the biggest tax reform kicks in subsuming most indirect taxes, including central excise, VAT, service tax, entertainment tax and luxury tax.

Policymakers and experts claim the new tax regime, ba­s­ed on the principle of ‘one nation, one tax,’ would add up to 2 per cent to GDP.

“With the cabinet approval of these bills, the GST regime in India is in the final stages of culmination and GST law will most likely be implemented from July 1, 2017,” a finance ministry statement said.

The 4 GST related bills are central goods and services tax bill 2017, the integrated goods and services tax bill 2017, the UT goods and services tax bill 2017 and the goods and services tax (compensation to the states) bill 2017 (Compensation bill).

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Welcome move
    Consolidation of insurance firms calls for drastic overhaul of the system

    As reported by Financial Chronicle in its Monday edition, the government is considering consolidation amongst three of the four general insurance comp

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium : When Hindu majoritarianism won

The continuing media coverage of the just concluded Uttar Pradesh ...

Gautam Datt

Right wing is here to stay

By appointing Yogi Aditya-nath as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Optimise your resilience quotient

What is it that propels us to persist, surmount impediments, ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter