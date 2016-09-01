LoginRegister
Cabinet clears Rs 500 cr fund for South East Asia

By Prabhudatta Mishra Aug 31 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News

The fund will be operated by Exim Bank and governed by an inter-ministerial committee under the chairmanship of the commerce secretary

The Union cabinet cleared a proposal to create a Rs 500 crore project development fund with the intent of adopting projects in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, so that India is benefited economically as these countries act as gateways for market access to China and the European Union.

The fund will be operated by Exim Bank and governed by an inter-ministerial committee under the chairmanship of the commerce secretary. These countries in South East -east Asia have a unique position in the regional value chains and offer a gateway for market access to China, EU and other countries due to various trade agreements, an official release said.

The fund will be helpful in securing a dedicated market for domestic raw materials and intermediate goods on a long- term basis, the statement said.

The regional access will also help India with availability of inputs and raw materials for its Indian industry. The money from the fund may be utilised in undertaking projects in these countries, which will have some conditions to increase India’s bialateral trade with these countries.

prabhudatta.m@mydigitalfc.com

