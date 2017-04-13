Cabinet clears decks for listing of 11 CPSEs

The Union cabinet on Wednesday accorded its approval for listing of 11 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).



These include the Rail Vikas Nigam, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, IRCTC and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation.



Ircon International, RITES, Bharat Dynamics, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, MSTC and Mishra Dhatu Nigam are the other PSUs that will be taken up for public listing following Wednesday’s cabinet approval.



The move is in line with the announcement made by finance minister Arun Jaitley in this year’s budget.



The government has taken the decision to dilute up to 25 per cent of its stakes in these CPSEs.



This is in compliance with the norms laid down by the stock market regulator Sebi. Besides, it will help the government raise resources via disinvestment.



The government has targeted to raise Rs 72,500 crore via disinvestment in FY18, up from Rs 46,247 cr­o­re mobilised in FY17. The listing of these PSUs will be undertaken following guidelines issued by the departm­e­nt of investment and public asset management (Dipam).



Under the guidelines, listing of CPSEs will be undertaken through public off­er of shares.



CCEA has also approved reservation of sha­res for the eligible employees of 11 CPSEs in accordance with the extant provisions of Sebi regulations. It also gre­en-fla­gged the proposal to offer a price discount of up to 5 per cent on issue price to retail investors and eligible employees of the CPSEs participating in the offer.



The government justified the move, saying it will help these companies mobilise resources from the market at comparable cost to finance th­eir expansion plans. Besi­d­es, it will also lead to better transparency in functioning of these CPSEs, the government added.



Of the Rs 46,247 crore that the government raised via selloff in FY17, Rs 10,779 crore came from strategic disinvestment and SUUTI’s investment and the balance from minority stake sale and share buyback.



