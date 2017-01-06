Buying sentiment nosedives in top cities in December

Thanks to demonetisation, Indian consumers’ keenness towards making purchases has fallen 61 per cent in December, the lowest level in nine months. Among the top cities, Delhi’s buying propensity fell the most, as it went into the negative territory.



India’s Buying Propensity Index (BPI), measured regularly by brand intelligence company TRA Research, stood at 0.26 in December, down 61 per cent or 0.42 points from 0.68 in November.



It was on an upward trajectory, going up by 58 per cent since July 2016. BPI is measured on a scale between +1 to -1, indicating positive and negative buying sentiments.



The research was conducted in India’s top eight cities on the keenness towards need-based buying, aspirational buying and the general buying sentiment, driven by the changes in the economy.



According to N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, November and December have been characterised by just a single event– the demonetisation of currency notes. The general buying sentiment of the country was hit most in December.



“The country’s buying sentiment was consistently recovering since July, but the prime minister’s demonetisation announcement was big factor causing un­natural fluctuations in the buying sentiment as reflected by the index. November BPI had shown a rise of 19 per cent stemming from the initial euphoria of long-term positive connotations of the announcement.”



But it fell in December when the pain of demonetisation began to be felt more acutely after the first salary cycle post-demonetisation announcement in December, and citizens felt the impact of the enduring busin­ess and personal hardships.



The buying sentiment in December seems to have fallen precipitously to the lowest in 9 months, he said.



Delhi was most severely impacted with a month-on-month fall of 122 per cent in citizens’ keenness-to-buy from +0.64 in November to -0.14 in December, registering a negative sentiment in December. Other cities, however, remained in the positive territory. Kolkata witnessed a BPI fall of 90 per cent from 0.94 to 0.10.



The three cities, which showed a medium fall in BPI, were Mumbai (58 per cent), Pune (46 per cent) and Chennai (35 per cent).



The cities, which had a lower negative impact of demonetisation on BPI were Bangalore (16 per cent) and Hyderabad (15 per cent).



