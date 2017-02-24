Business firms on tax radar for sudden spurt in cash sales

Days after cracking down on shell companies, the tax department is now scanning the books of business firms showing sudden increase in cash sales post-demonetisation. Tax authorities hold that some of these firms may have camouflaged black money as business sales. To ascertain such cases, the Income Tax (I-T) Department would match sales during demonetisation period of November and December with those of previous months.



FC on November 27 reported that many small firms were doing fictitious billing of sale and purchase to adjust cash in defunct notes turning their black money into white. Such firms registered in various cities pay VAT on their 'sales' to legitimise their illicit income. As numerous such cases have been reported, the tax department would now verify if the cash transactions shown by the business entities are in line with the normal business during the months prior to demonetisation.



A tax official said investigators would look into monthly sales summary of these firms with break-up of cash and credit sales besides bank statements to identify fictitious transactions. He further said there were many instances where business firms and trading companies had deposited higher taxes after claiming a sudden jump in sales during the months following note-ban.



“One will have to justify reasons for abnormally high business during November and December. We are in the process of scrutinising data to find such cases,” he said.



A tax expert wishing not to be named said the I-T depa­rtment wants people to voluntarily disclose their black income under the ongoing black money amnesty sche­me – pradhan mantri garib kalyan yojana (PMGKY).



He said the move to scr­u­tinise the reasons for sp­urt in business during the period between November 9 and December 30, 2017 could be a pressure tactic to force black-money hoarders to disclose their unaccounted income.



“There is just one month to go for PMGKY. The tax department is under pressure to unearth more and more black money,” he said.



Under PMGKY, one can disclose unaccounted cash by paying 50 per cent of the undisclosed income as tax and deposit 25 per cent of it in a zero-interest bearing 4-year deposit and claim am­n­e­sty. The scheme comes to an end on March 31.



Using advanced data analytics, the tax department has identified lakhs of individuals who have made high value deposits in banks and are suspected to have dod­g­ed tax on their income. Wh­ile it has put heat on them, the department has parallely tightened screw on shell co­m­panies and business entities alleged to have indulged in financial engineering to hide their black income.



In a small sample analysis of shell or paper companies, the department recently fo­u­nd that as much as Rs 1,238 crore cash had been deposited in these entities during the November-December period. Action has already begun in these cases with the Serious Fraud Investigation Office filing cri­minal prosecution for cheating national exchequer.



