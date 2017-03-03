Bureaucrats out of favour with govt

GURDIAL SINGH SANDHU



IAS officer. Removed as financial services secretary, government of India



When: January 2015



Gurdial Singh Sandhu, a 1980 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, was named financial services secretary by the UPA government in March 2014. But just nine months later, he was replaced by Hasmukh Adhia. Sandhu was sent to the National Authority for Chemical Weapons Convention as chairman.



RAJIV TAKRU



IAS officer. Removed as revenue secretary, government of India



When: June 2014



Just three months after his appointment as revenue secretary, Rajiv Takru was replaced by Shaktikanta Das, a 1980 batch IAS officer, in June 2014. Takru, 59, a Gujarat cadre IAS officer, was sent to the Department of North Eastern Region (DONER). Takru, who was earlier financial services secretary, had taken over from Sumit Bose.



ARVIND MAYARAM



IAS officer. Removed as finance secretary, government of India



When: October, 2014



Finance secretary Arvind Mayaram, 59, was transferred twice in a month – first to the tourism ministry and then to the minority affairs ministry – when the Narendra Modi government started preparations for the Union budget 2015-16 in October 2014. Mayaram was appointed by the previous UPA government. A day before he was relieved of the finance ministry portfolio, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) revoked its earlier decision to send Mayaram to the tourism ministry. Rajasthan chief secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, who was Mayaram’s 1978 batch mate, took over from him.



AVINASH CHANDER



Defence scientist. Removed as DRDO chief.



When: January 2015



Dr Avinash Chander, one of India’s top defence scientists was Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief when his contract was terminated in January 2015. Chander, who was also known as one of the key architects of India’s successful missile programme, was on extension at the time. The government felt that the DRDO should be headed by a younger scientist. It was also of the view that several key laboratories were headed by the same people for many years. Chander’s termination of contract was a result of this thinking.



K. DURGA PRASAD



IPS officer. Removed as SPG chief



When: November 2014



The Special Protection Group (SPG) boss was removed in November 2014 even while he was on tour with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nepal. When he returned, his transfer orders were already out. Many reasons were floating in Delhi’s bureaucratic circles about the reasons for Durga Prasad’s sudden ouster. The SPG guards the Prime Minister and also former Prime Ministers and their family members. Durga Prasad was made CRPF director. After Durga Prasad’s ouster, Vivek Srivastava was appointed as the SPG chief and was replaced later by Arun Kumar Sinha.



J.S. DEEPAK



IAS officer. Removed as telecom secretary, government of India



When: March 2017



Telecom secretary J.S. Deepak had been vocal about stopping freebies by telcos as the government revenues were hit hard by the price war among key players. He wanted regulators to put a cap on the freebies offered to consumers. Deepak was removed as telecom secretary and made India’s permanent representative to World Trade Organisation (WTO). He will take up his new appointment in June. Till then he will be Officer on Special Duty in the department of commerce, ministry of commerce and industries. WTO and other international agencies were being handled by the additional secretary in the commerce ministry.



ARUN JHA



IAS officer. Removed as secretary, ministry of tribal affairs, government of India



When: January 2016



A Bihar cadre IAS officer of 1981 batch, Arun Jha was shunted out to National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) as its secretary from the post of secretary in the ministry of Tribal Affairs in January 2016 when the government reshuffled and appointed 10 secretaries. He was made secretary in the tribal affairs ministry in May 2015. He is known for his work as joint secretary in the department of pharmaceuticals and national pharmaceutical pricing authority (NPPA).



ANIL GOSWAMI



IAS officer. Removed as home secretary, government of India



When: February 2015



Anil Goswami, an IAS officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre, was removed as Union home secretary in February 2015. The government asked him to resign in February 2015 after he admitted to making a telephone call to the CBI on behalf of former Congress leader Matang Sinh, who was arrested in the Saradha chit fund case.



He is one of the two Union home secretaries sacked within a short span by the Modi government. Goswami was replaced by L.C. Goyal who was also removed as home secretary. He was appointed by the UPA government in April 2013 and was to retire in April 2015.



ANIL SWARUP



IAS officer. Removed as secretary in the coal ministry



When: November 2016



The Modi government had in October 2014 brought Anil Swarup to the scam-hit coal ministry to supervise the auction of coal blocks after the Supreme Court scrapped allocations of all captive fields, creating a nightmarish scenario of impending fuel crisis. Prior to that, he was heading a cell in the Cabinet Secretariat that monitored the status of mega infra projects. By all accounts, auction of coal blocks was conducted in a controversy-free manner, for which Swarup deserves all credit. But in an expected move, the government transferred Swarup to the HRD ministry in November 2016.



RAKESH GARG



IAS officer. Removed as telecom secretary, government of India



When: January 2016



In a bureaucratic reshuffle in January 2016, telecom secretary Rakesh Garg was replaced by J.S. Deepak, a 1982 batch officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre amid the high-decibel debate around net neutrality, call drops and the upcoming mega spectrum auction.It was Deepak’s second innings in the Department of Communications (DoT). Earlier, as joint secretary, DoT, he was instrumental in ensuring the smooth auction of 3G and broadband wireless access spectrum in 2010, which fetched the government revenues totaling Rs 1.06 lakh crore.



L.C. GOYAL



IAS officer. Removed as home secretary, government of India



When: August 2015



The government removed him as home secretary and shifted him as chairman and managing director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) under the commerce ministry in August 2015. Goyal was picked as home secretary by the NDA government in February 2015, a post with a two-year fixed tenure.



A 1979 batch IAS officer, Goyal sought voluntary retirement in the middle of his tenure in North Block. He was shown the door as he was reportedly not on board with his boss, Union home minister Rajnath Singh. It was alleged that he was bypassing the minister in clearing files.



LOV VERMA



IAS officer. Removed as health secretary, government of India



When: January 2015



RAGHAV CHANDRA



IAS officer. Removed as chairman of National Highways Authority of India



When: November 2016



In a bureaucratic reshuffle, NHAI chairman Raghav Chandra was shifted out to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes in November 2016. He was replaced by Yudhvir Singh Malik, secretary in the Niti Aayog.



Chandra’s transfer came at a time when the government was struggling to expedite the pace of highway construction. Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has set a target of 25,000 km of national highways to be awarded in financial year 2016-17 compared with 10,000 km awarded last year. Also, the construction target has been set at 15,000 km compared with 6,000 km last year.



SUJATHA SINGH



IFS officer. Tenure as foreign secretary cut short



When: January 2015



Sujatha Singh’s tenure as foreign secretary was cut short in January 2015. She was replaced by S. Jaishankar who was hand-picked by Prime Minister Narendra Mode for the top job in the external affairs ministry. Sujatha Singh, the third woman foreign secretary after Chokila Iyer and Nirupama Rao, would have retired in August 2015. The government overlooked seniority and picked up Jaishankar who was rated as the best in the ministry for the job at the time. Top bosses in the foreign service are often deep selected as governments do not go by the seniority principle alone for key appointments.



