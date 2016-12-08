Bureaucrats get more time to declare assets

Nearly 50 lakh government employees and office bearers of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) may get a breather from declaring their assets and liabilities pending framing of new rules under the amended Lokpal Act.



“With public anger gradually building up against cash crunch post-demonetisation, the government probably does not want to open many fronts antagonising the bureaucracy,” observed a senior official on the condition of anonymity.



The government has now set a deadline of December 31 by when public servants have to give a statement of ‘all movable/immovable assets /debts and other liabilities.’



But this could be extended further as sources said the government is yet to finalise fresh set of rules for such declaration that is mandated under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas (Amendment) Act, 2016.



“The government is in the process of finalising a fresh set of rules. The said rules would be notified in due course to prescribe the form, manner and timelines for filing of declaration of assets and liabilities by the public servants under the revised provision of the said Act,” a recent communication by the ministry of personnel to secretaries and state chief secretaries stated. “All public servants will henceforth be required to file the declarations as may be prescribed by the fresh set of rules,” it added.



The provision of asset/liability declaration by public servants under Lokpal Act has already divided opinion and raised protest from certain sections of officials. Their grouse is mainly over retrospective implementation of the declaration provision and over the inclusion of spouses and dependants of public servants and office bearers of all NGOs (who have also been made as pubic servants) in the clause. “Under the Lokpal Act, the asset declaration requirements are more comprehensive and stringent than the earlier requirement,” the official said.



The UPA government in 2013 enacted the original Lokpal law. The Modi government made amendments to the Act in 2014 paving the way for declaration of assets by public servants. However, the deadline for its implementation was extended repeatedly on representations. The latest extension is December 31.



Sources said the issue is being looked afresh as the government does not want to take a confrontationist approach with bureaucracy in the midst of the demonetisation exercise that already inconvenienced people.



The government has already diluted some of the stringent conditions in earlier version of Lokpal legislation. Now there is no obligation of `public servant’ to declare the assets and liabilities of spouses and dependent in separate sheets.



Under Section 44 (2) the Lokpal 2013 Act, a public servant within a period of 30 days from the date of joining the service had to furnish information on the assets of which he and his family members are holding. It had defined “dependent children” as sons and daughters who have no separate means of earning and are wholly dependent on the public servant for their livelihood.



