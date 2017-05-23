Bulging forex reserves, a quiet feat

Swelling foreign exchange reserves (forex) is a quiet accomplishment of the government. This success has been, however, lost in the cacophony of achievements in three years of Modi government. From $306.65 billion as on April 4, 2014, forex reserves have ballooned to $375.27 billion as on May 12 this year. This would mean $68.62 billion in little over three years. In other words, a little less than $2 billion in a month!



So, what are the reasons behind the bulging forex reserves? Strong foreign capital inflows, aided by a strong and stable rupee. Softening oil prices too had a significant role in high forex reserves levels. From being one of the worst-performing currencies in 2013 after the ‘taper tantrum,’ the rupee has become one of the most stable emerging market currencies in recent past.



Since the start of the calendar year the Indian rupee has gained nearly 6 per cent against the dollar and 2 per cent against emerging market currencies, proving pundits who had predicted a weaker rupee, wrong. A strong and stable rupee means that FPIs do not lose out their nominal gains due to currency depreciation.



Foreign portfolio flows are largely predicated on the strength of the rupee. On the same lines, from January to May 22 this year, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have invested Rs 49,355 crore in equities and Rs 62,980 crore in debt.



“A strengthening rupee attracts foreign investors to invest in India as they get the dual benefit of above average nominal returns and currency dividends. This works as a cycle wherein a strong rupee attracts more FPI flows and these FPI flows in-turn make the Rupee stronger. A strong rupee is in the interest of the nation as India needs huge foreign capital and any lowering of interest rates can jeopardise that. So the real interest rates should be high,” said Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities.



The economy has also done well. The gross domestic product (GDP) has risen from 5.6 per cent in financial year 2013 to an estimated 7.1 per cent in 2017. Inflation is down from 10.1 per cent in FY13 to 3.2 per cent, thanks to lower oil and commodity prices. In fact, growth is happening due tofalling oil prices and swelling foreign direct investments, as India is one of the few fast-growing economies in the world. This has also resulted in the current account deficit coming down to one per cent of the GDP. In addition, the fiscal deficit is at 3.2 per cent, with the government targeting to achieve 3 per cent for 2018-19.



