Budget might halve cess on crude to 10%

The government may halve the cess on domestic crude from 20 per cent to 10 per cent to prevent loss of revenue for exploration companies at a time when global oil prices have started inching upwards after production cuts by oil cartel Opec.



This move would benefit upstream companies such as ONGC and Cairn India whose production is subjected to the oil industry development cess levied on an ad valorem basis. This increases financial burden of companies whenever there is an increase in crude oil prices. “The proposal to lower cess on domestic crude has been given to the finance ministry by the oil ministry. With government’s revenue position on an healthy ground, cess could be reduced in coming budget,” said a government official privy to the development. Though the larger view is in favour of halving the cess, the exact quantum would be worked out later. The reduction in the levy has huge revenue implications as ONGC alone pays cess in excess of Rs 10,000 crore a year.



The finance ministry had revised oil cess in FY17 Union budget from specific charge of Rs 4,500 per tonne of crude to an ad valorem rate of 20 per cent.



This was done to help the exploration firms from higher cess burden. With the reversal of the pricing scenario now, the value-based taxation has now again begun to hurt the sector.



After its downward slide till the end of first quarter period of 2016, where prices fell by over 60 per cent to reach close to $ 30 a barrel mark, global oil prices have started moving upwards ag­ain. The rise has been brisk after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countr­ies (Opec) in November announced its decision to cut output. Both Bre­nt and Indian basket of cru­de are hovering at $54 a barrel mark while analysts expect crude to move closer to $60 a barrel over next few months.



“The benefit that the sector got in the budget 2016 has vanished as a 20 per cent cess on domestic crude is working out to a charge of over Rs 5,000 per tonne for upstream firms. This is higher than what we were paying when government levied sp­e­cific cess on crude,” said an official of a public sector oil company.



At $54 a barrel crude oil price and the exchange rate of Rs 68, the 20 per cent cess comes to around Rs 5,400 per tonne, which is about 20 per cent higher than the earlier set rate. If the oil price breaches $60 in 2017, the cess would touch Rs 6,000 per tonne ($12/bbl) or more.



Upstream firms Cairn In­dia, ONGC and Oil India are feeling the pinch of higher duty on crude as it is having adverse impact on their capital investment plan.



The problem is magnifi­ed, as cess incurred by producers is not recoverable from refineries and forms part of cost of output of cru­de oil. The Oil Industry (Development) Act, 1974, provides for collection of cess as a duty of excise on indigenous crude oil. ONGC and OIL pay a cess on crude oil they prod­uce from their allotted fields on a nomination basis. Cairn India has to pay the same cess for oil from the Rajasthan block.



Most of crude oil produ­c­ed in India comes from pre-NELP and nomination blo­cks and is liable for payment of cess. NELP blocks like Reliance Industries' KG-D6 are exempt from paym­ent of cess while pre-NELP discove­r­ed blocks like Pan­na/ Mukta and Tapti and Rav­va pay a fixed rate of cess of Rs 900 per tonne.



The cess was levied at Rs 60 per tonne in July 1974 and subsequently revised from time to time. In 2005-06, when the crude prices had risen from an avera­ge of $40 per barrel to $60, the OID cess was raised from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,500 per tonne from March 1, 2006. Again, when the crude prices clim­bed to over $ 100, the rate of cess went up to Rs 4,500 ($12 per barrel) with effect from March 17, 2012.



subhashnarayan@mydigitalfc.com



