Budget likely to have bonanza of tax sops

Finance minister Arun Jaitley may double the tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh for individuals in the budget for next fiscal, thanks to the windfall from demonetisation of high value currency notes by prime minister Narendra Modi on November 8. Investments of up to Rs 2 lakhs towards saving instrument and insurance by individuals in a financial year may also be allowed for deduction from taxable income. At present, this deduction under sections 80C, 80CC and 80CCC of the Income Tax Act is granted for investments of up to Rs 1.5 lakhs only. An additional deduction of Rs 50,000 for parking money in the National Pension Scheme is also allowed.



Taxpayers can also expect a bonanza in the form of higher deduction of up to Rs 3 lakh interest paid on housing loans, sources said. At present, interest payable on a ‘self-occupied’ house is subject to a maximum deduction of Rs 2 lakh only.



In 2016 budget, Jaitley had introduced an additional deduction of Rs 50,000 on interest for loan up to Rs 35 lakh, provided the house value doesn't exceed Rs 50 lakh. But experts felt that an increase in overall deduction was required as Rs 2 lakh was inadequate to provide any relief to taxpayers in metro cities.



These measures are being contemplated by the Centre to boost demand for goods and services and bring economy on a high growth trajectory.



The super rich individuals, however, may not ride on the much -- publicised promise of ‘achhe din’ by the government. They may have to fork out more due to increased tax rate of 35 per cent post-Budget as government wants to use extra earnings from this segment to cross subsidise its welfare schemes intended at reaching out to the vulnerable, families below poverty line.



Jaitley expects to mobilise higher revenues as a direct fallout of demonetisation that is also likely increase tax compliance and extinguish black money worth about Rs 3-4 lakh crore. It is still not sure how the government will treat the money that does not come back to the banking channel under in the ensuing demonetisation.



A part of the higher tax revenues may be shared with the genuine taxpayers through higher exemption and deduction limits. The government is particularly considering measures to revive the real estate sector that has been seriously hit by the demonetisation drive sucking out cash component in both housing and commercial estate deals.



