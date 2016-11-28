Buccaneers discover new ways to cash in on demonetisation

As the country remains strapped for cash, some have discovered new ways to abuse the demonetisation process for some quick bucks. The web of deceit involves small-time traders, jewellers, petrol pumps and, in some cases, even banks officials. The modus operandi adopted by each of them is somewhat similar.



In the first category of small-time traders, it works like a well-oiled machine and is reported from several parts of Delhi. Using their time-tested relation with banks, traders manage to get Rs 50,000 in cash, the weekly limit for small firms to pay wages and meet sundry expenses. They then exchange the new currency for old notes for a cut. The older notes collected thus then are shown as cash in hand as on November 8, the day prime minister Narendra Modi declared high value Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes as



illegal tender.



Bank officials too oblige the small-time traders as they are among the privileged customers contributing big to the business of the branch. In several cases, it has been alleged that bank executives charge a commission for giving out new currency notes to them. Income tax authorities on last Friday raided a branch of Axis Bank in national capital after reports that some of the bank executives were taking commission for turning black money into white. Sources said another unscrupulous way of turning black money into white involves jewellers. Here two different methods are used to beat the demonetisation drive. Gold sales of more than Rs 2 lakh are shown in multiple bills to avoid the mandatory requirement of attaching PAN number of buyers.|



This way they sell gold in old currency notes without coming under the scanner. They are likely to attribute the unusually high sales to festival time of Diwali. “Jewellers can adjust the old currency on a back date as they keep enough scope for such adjustments. Even in the Tally software which is used by jewellers for accounting, the bill number and date can be suitably adjusted,” an industry source said.



In the another method, for sale value of higher amount, say above Rs 10 lakh, jewellers are not hesitating to attach PAN card of earlier buyers. Elaborating the mechanism, the industry source said jewellers and customers strike a deal wherein a commission is decided for accepting old



currency. Assuming that the cut is 25 per cent, the jeweller accepts Rs 10 lakh in old currency and gives gold worth Rs 7.5 lakh. In such cases, no bill is generated. As gold is accepted universally, the buyers always have an option to convert the metal to hard cash any time.



Some corrupt petrol pump owners are also abusing the demonetisation drive that aimed at bringing out the black money. Sources said pump owners are depositing only old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes (allowed till November 24) claiming these are their daily collection though they get lower denomination notes from bikers.



“Most bikers pay in Rs 100 and lower denomination notes. The lower denomination notes are used for exchanging old Rs 500 notes for a cut,” a person in the know said.



Many small firm owners are believed to be using their individual financial strength to use the situation to their advantage. A chartered accountant who did not wish to be named, said that these individuals who are worth Rs 20-Rs 25 crore can easily show old currency notes as loans repaid by associates and deposit them in banks.



“Payment in cheque or online transaction applies to businesses and not individuals so one who has enough personal income can claim loans to associate in cash. There is no such rule that a loan to an associate or relative has to be given only in cheque or other paper instrument,” he said.



Besides, there are thousands of companies that have been doing fictitious billing of sales and purchase. They are registered and also pay income tax on that. These companies have several debtors and therefore they have the space to absorb old notes in dates prior to demonetisation.



“These companies though do not sell or purchase anything but have actually paid VAT. So, what can you do to them?” the accountant said.



