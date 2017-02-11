Spy’s eye: Intelligence enhances productivity

Business is all about human activity. Applying principles of intelligence to the handling of human interactions therefore, adds to the success of any enterprise. Such interactions are normally meant to elicit information, convey an advice or influence opinion. Globalisation, speed of conducting business and delegation of decision-making have cut down hierarchies, made for a flat organisation and put a premium on team work. Teams have to work with a leader who takes a call on the course of action within the framework of participative management. Selecting and leading a team is central to the working of an enterprise. It is interesting that all the principles of teamwork were followed by an Intelligence organisation over the ages. A team seeking to enhance productivity, therefore, can benefit from applied Intelligence.



Selecting the team in the right way, leading it well and consciously applying the new age tools in carrying the work forward, are the three prerequisites for success in maximising the productivity of a team.Selection of the team has to be done with the awareness that it is the individual who is the centre of productivity and who can be improved with proper handling. Importance of leveraging individual strengths while forming the team has to be realised. Further, brilliance should not be confused with diligence and the selector should not get affected by put-up dynamism.



Above all, in the age of knowledge a team member must necessarily be information- savvy. Such a person has a healthy curiosity that produces the spirit of inquiry, interest in human behaviour and a logical progression of thought for determining the What?, Why? and How? of any matter under examination. Information- savvy people prefer authoritative opinion to gossip and have the ability to distinguish essentials from non- essentials-- which is a much-needed trait for affecting prioritisation.



A team leader has to be decisive, trustworthy, and given to knowledge- based decision-making. He or she should believe in participative management, have an understanding of human psychology and work out of self-esteem not ego.



There is a distinct line of divide between self-esteem and ego. Self-esteem produces a quiet awareness of one’s ‘worth’ while ego leads to a loud proclamation of one’s ‘value’. People with self-esteem have the willingness to give credit to others where due while those beset with ego show a desire to get credit at all cost. Self-esteem strengthens the belief in moral choices while ego destroys commitment to means over ends. On the whole people with self-esteem produce positive currents in any interaction whereas those with ego end up generating negativity.



Even after putting a good team in place it is the handling of the team that would become a prime determinant of how it will perform. First, the leader must adequately know the team member as a person and have some idea of the individual's life at home as well, since emotions often shaped a person's responses at the workplace and the leader should be able to avoid misreading them. Secondly, a successful team must have a built-in power of relationship by which giving and taking legitimate help comes naturally to every member. This should reflect even in the matter of the team sharing leisure time. And finally in a successful team, the leader- member equation allows for a leader the freedom to task a member and expects the latter to readily accept it- with the provision, of course, that the leader would be willing to give guidance whenever a member sought it.



Today, intelligent organisations recognise the importance of certain productivity enhancers in the context of teamwork and these should be applied wherever opportune. First, an employee is to be regarded now as a 'knowledge worker' who carries 'tacit' knowledge that needed to be tapped by his superiors for the benefit of the enterprise. Secondly, there should be a conscious effort to eliminate time stealers- the gaps between information and analysis, between assessment and decision, and between decision and action. Third, the organisation would do well to create amongst its employees an attitude of 'working with urgency even when there was no emergency' in recognition of the fact that today time was a resource at par with manpower and funds. Fourthly, multi-tasking should be encouraged in order to create 'stand by' potential in the organisation for use in a contingency. And lastly, there is a new found recognition of the reality that providing peace and security at the work place is a part of productivity enhancement because in that environ the employee works with greater concentration and produces more in the same time.



The discussion on teamwork would not be complete without a reference to the new age tools of success that have become important for all in the age of information. Today, effective management of knowledge is the key to handling risk. Framing of right questions helps to unlock the fountain source of knowledge and enables the enterprise to take more risk for productivity. Secondly, good communication skills ensure personal growth and professional success. Communication is the base on which all human relations are founded. A good communication is one that unfolds the content in a logical sequence and does not permit more than one interpretation.



Finally, in a fast-changing world importance of the need for a mid-course correction in a project is to be understood and accepted. No failure is absolute if it can genuinely be described as an honest effort that did not get the desired result because it needed to be re-channelised in the light of new inputs. In a globalised world the ability to see things in their larger perspective enabled the leader to correct the path not only to face the change but also to lead change and keep up productivity.



An intelligence organisation, it may be mentioned, was already using the entire matrix of instrumentalities that the age of information has now presented to the professional and business world, for advancing ahead. That is why it is advisable for an enterprise to acquire an intelligence-orientation in pursuit of success.



The writer is a former Director Intelligence Bureau



