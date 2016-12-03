Spy’s eye: Has anything changed in Pakistan?

The appointment of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as the new army chief in supersession of as many as four seniors, marks a critical pause in the trend of civic-military grid in Pakistan tilting decisively in favour of the army over the years. Domestic and geo-political circumstances have both influenced this event. A certain degree of assertion made by prime minister Nawaz Sharif in regard to his say in this crucial appointment, was in evidence and so was the interest of the US in getting the Pak army to tone down its aggressive pitch against India and concentrate on the fight against Islamic



radicals.



In recent times Nawaz Sharif had to call on the army headquarters at Rawalpindi to discuss foreign policy issues. He also had to endure a direct intervention of General Raheel Sharif who installed a General as the NSA soon after a ground breaking meeting took place between Nawaz Sharif and prime minister Narendra Modi at Ufa in July last year. The General wanted to keep control on the India-Pakistan talks.



The terror attack on Pathankot air base by the Pak army-controlled Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) within days of Modi's unscheduled visit to Lahore to greet Nawaz Sharif on his birthday, fell into the familiar pattern of a hawkish army of Pakistan not letting the civilian leaders of the two countries establish a direct channel of talks. The escalation of Indo-Pak tension on LoC, ever since the terrorists of LeT attacked the army base at Uri near LoC killing as many as nineteen Indian soldiers and paramilitary commandos of Indian army retaliated with a successful surgical strike on terror launch pads across LoC, has seen General Raheel Sharif's army stepping up the proxy war using terrorists as its extended arm. It is not without significance that on the day General Sharif was handing over charge to his successor, JeM terrorists from Pakistan in an audacious attack raided the army base at Nagrota in Jammu and caused the death of two officers and five soldiers.



The atmosphere around the change of baton at Rawalpindi is set by the responses on General Bajwa's appointment as the new army chief that have come from the Pak media, Nawaz Sharif's government and more importantly the US spokespersons. The media made a mention of pro-democracy credentials and the self-effacing profile of the new General while the defence minister of Pakistan hastened to add that the legacy of General Raheel would continue and that the military policy of keeping the prime focus on Pakistan's eastern border and meeting all the challenges there, would remain in place. General Bajwa was the commander of 10 Corps, which handled LoC. His ascendancy may help to keep the army and the civilian leadership on the same page on Pakistan's defence and foreign policy but it may not alter Pakistan's confrontationist stand towards India.



Perhaps the most meaningful comments on the change of leadership of Pak army have come from the US embassy in Pakistan. While welcoming the appointment of General Bajwa it expressed the hope that Pakistan would never allow the use of its soil for terrorist activity 'against its neighbours'. According to the embassy's statement the US was looking forward to working with Pakistan's elected leaders, General Bajwa and the Pak military to advance on shared counter- insurgency and counter-terror goals for Pakistan 'and the region'. For the first time there is an implicit acknowledgement of cross border terrorism directed against India. But more than that there is a reminder to Pak army that its focus should be on the combat against Islamic radicals of Al Qaeda-Taliban combine on its western border for the security of Pak- Afghan region.



The US response confirms the reading that General Raheel Sharif was deliberately keeping up the eastern border alive and leveraging this to get the US to back Pak stand on talks on Kashmir in return for the Pak army's commitment to combating radicals on the western front. Through out the 'war on terror' Pakistan had played this game and taken advantage of the US tilt in its favour on the issue of India- specific cross border terrorism. India has to watch out for the course of events in the coming days. Indian army should be prepared for further acts of terror in J&K by the large number of terrorists already infiltrated in the valley and should maintain its stand of punitive retaliation on the LoC and IB in the state.



The claimed strengthening of the civilian hold on Pakistan's policy may not mean anything for India because - as the first statement of Pak high commissioner Basit shows - the entire energy of Pakistan is on getting India to accept 'unconditional' talks and not put terrorism on top of the Indo-Pak agenda. Even though US under Trump presidency will have little patience for Pakistan playing any tricks in regard to the serious business of firmly putting down Islamic radicals at home. But the fact is that the defence establishment of US had powerful backers of Pak army who might still influence the American policy on Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif-Bajwa axis will try to prevail on Trump administration to get India to return to the negotiation table so that Pakistan was able to put the limelight again on Kashmir and push the issue of cross border terrorism into the background. Pakistan will surely put the blame for terrorist attacks in India entirely on non-state actors and once again project itself as a victim rather than a promoter of terrorism. Ind-ia's foreign policy and security establishment must engage the new US administration to enable the latter to come out of the trap of accepting a difference between 'good' and 'bad' shades of Islamic militancy.



(The writer is a former director, Intelligence Bureau)



