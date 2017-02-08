BSP will form government with full majority: Mayawati

Claiming that her party will come to power with full majority, BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday urged people not to be misled by false survey polls.



“The people of UP should not be duped by the false claims made by



the opposition and the media’s survey polls. When the result will come,



the BSP will form the government,” she said while addressing a rally at.Ghaziabad.



The Dalit leader also hit out at BJP, one of BSP’s main rivals in the upcoming state assembly elections, alleging that it was working on the RSS agenda of scrapping reservation system in the state.



“BJP is working on RSS agenda. From secret sources, we were informed that BJP aims to end reservation after forming the government. Voting for them means voting against your own reservations,” Mayawati said.



She also accused the BJP-led NDA government of not fulfilling promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, and came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to demonetise high-value currency notes, adding that people had been put to inconvenience because of the move.



Mayawati also launched a scathing attack on chief minister Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party while referring to the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.



IANS adds: Terming the Samajwadi Party “corrupt" and a “complete failure”, the former chief minister warned the people against the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance.



Alleging mass-scale transfers based on caste considerations and money changing hands, Mayawati said the people of the state were fed up with the incumbent government, which had been protected all through by the central government.



People, she predicted, would boot out the SP and also teach a lesson to the BJP in the state assembly elections, scheduled between February 11 and March 8.



